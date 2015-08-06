2017 Sundance NEXT FEST

| August 14, 2017 | Parties

On August 10-13, music, movies and mischief collided at Sundance NEXT FEST, the annual film and music summer festival at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles. The four-day long festival featured the Los Angeles premieres of some of the Sundance Film Festival’s most talked-about films, plus live performances by Lizzo, Electric Guest and Sleigh Bells. Guests including acclaimed directors Quentin Tarantino, Lee Daniels, and Ava DuVernay and actors Shiri Appleby, Jaime King, Emily Browning, and Jorma Taccone came out to celebrate independent film’s hottest summer event.