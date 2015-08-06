    

June 26, 2017 | Parties

LA Confidential Magazine was proud to once again be a Media Sponsor of the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival, hosted at ArcLight Theaters on June 14-22, 2017. Stars such as Aubrey Plaza, Dave Franco, Cecily Strong, Zachary Quinto, Sofia Coppola and Ava DuVernay came out for the nine day extravaganza of screenings, panels, lounges and parties. The festival's diverse slate included 48 feature films, 51 short films, 15 high school short films and 10 short episodic works representing 32 countries.

