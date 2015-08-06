2017 Emmys Backstage Creations Giving Suite

September 18, 2017

On September 16 and 17, television's stars came out for the Backstage Creations Giving Suite at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards. Nominees, presenters and celebrities such as Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Dennis Quaid, Yara Shahidi, Jaime Alexander, Jeffery Dean Morgan and more visited the Josh Johnson Home designed lounge benefitting the Television Academy Foundation during the Emmys celebration.

Brands featured included Kombucha Cleanse; Exclusive Traveler Club, a Member’s Club in the 7 Catalonia 5 Star Caribbean resorts that includes 5 years of membership and 5 free nights at the Catalonia Royal Bavaro along with many services; Ferrari Trento, Italy's most awarded sparkling wine producer; IZUMIO, a delicious, high-quality, natural water from the Japanese countryside infused with hydrogen with antioxidative benefits, and Vuzix iWear Video Headphones. Suzhou Tourism provided a package that included a luxurious silk robe from Xiu Niang Silk, one of the most famous silk companies in China, and a two-night stay at a Regency Suite at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Suzhou, and Wolverine gifted footwear crafted with meticulous attention to detail, premium materials and quality craftsmanship handcrafted in the U.S.A.