17th Annual Zimmer Children's Museum Discovery Awards Dinner

| November 18, 2017 | Parties

The Zimmer Children’s Museum held its 17th Annual Discovery Awards Dinner Wednesday, November 15 at The Skirball Cultural Center, hosted by Max Greenfield. Recognizing Carolyn Bernstein, Nick Grad, and Rayni and Branden Williams for their contributions, the dinner raised over $600,000 for the museum’s many youth programs geared towards social responsibility and community values. Notable attendees included Amy Smart, Ron Livingston, Demetri Martin, Sasha Alexander, Heather Morris, and Amanda Righetti.