16th Annual Live & Dine L.A.

| August 9, 2018 | Parties

Angeleno’s 16th annual signature culinary event celebrated the best restaurants in the city on the beautiful grounds of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. This year’s event ran from 5 to 8 under the Fairmont’s iconic fig tree, making for a romantic atmosphere for guests to dine & drink under a stellar Santa Monica sunset.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce West showcased #TrueItalianTaste with a stunning photo opp-installation, and delicious tastings from Pizzeria Mozza, Menhir Salento, Luigi al Teatro, Mongibello, N. 10, Venuto Hills, Solo Qualita’ and Di Stefano Cheeses.

Restaurants including CLEO, Viviane, Ocean Prime, BOA Steakhouse, Tiato, Crustacean, Yardbird, HomeCooked, The Nixon Chops & Whiskey, Souley Vegan, Grand Food & Beverage, Tumbi Indian Bar, Salt, and Lionfish delighted over 700 guests with decadent bites.

Guests stayed cool with refreshments from Honest Tea, Lillet, Peroni, KeVita, Caffe Luxxe, Domaine de Cala, Hint Water, Viva Tequila, Carbonadi Vodka, Sünder, and Gratitude Beverly Hills & Gracias Madre. The Dominican Republic Tourism Board hosted a delicious rum bar. Guests also enjoyed the Ernie Carswell & Partners Wine Bar and Lounge for some shade and samplings of SLYD Wines during the evening.

Hornburg Jaguar Land Rover wowed the crowd with their Jaguar I-Pace, Jaguar E-Pace, and Range Rover Velar on-site, as well as their exclusive Land Rover “London Fog” Lounge featuring Sipsmith Gin cocktails and English bites from Chef Colin of Heard Catering. CBS 2 and KCAL 9 were the proud broadcast media sponsors for the event, which helped to benefit City of Hope, a world leader in the research and treatment of cancer, diabetes, and other serious diseases.