    

Parties

See More
Read More
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet
Read More
Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée
Read More
2nd Annual Maison St-Germain by Kate Young

People

See More
Read More
Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying
Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts
Read More
Emmy-Worthy Stars on Their Roles on TV's Top Departing Series

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
The Ultimate Rosé-Inspired Beach Accessories, Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel
Read More
6 Restaurants to Try During Summer dineLA
Read More
Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez
Read More
Here's a Peek Inside Cher's Beverly Hills Compound
Read More
A Look Inside Sandra Bullock's Sunset Strip Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
9 Stylish Workout Pieces Perfect For Summertime
Read More
Beauty From Within? HUM Has You Covered
Read More
James Veloria Los Angeles Pop-Up to Feature Vintage Prada, Miu Miu & Jean Paul Gaultier
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

16th Annual Live & Dine L.A.

| August 9, 2018 | Parties

Angeleno’s 16th annual signature culinary event celebrated the best restaurants in the city on the beautiful grounds of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. This year’s event ran from 5 to 8 under the Fairmont’s iconic fig tree, making for a romantic atmosphere for guests to dine & drink under a stellar Santa Monica sunset.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce West showcased #TrueItalianTaste with a stunning photo opp-installation, and delicious tastings from Pizzeria Mozza, Menhir Salento, Luigi al Teatro, Mongibello, N. 10, Venuto Hills, Solo Qualita’ and Di Stefano Cheeses.

Restaurants including CLEO, Viviane, Ocean Prime, BOA Steakhouse, Tiato, Crustacean, Yardbird, HomeCooked, The Nixon Chops & Whiskey, Souley Vegan, Grand Food & Beverage, Tumbi Indian Bar, Salt, and Lionfish delighted over 700 guests with decadent bites.

Guests stayed cool with refreshments from Honest Tea, Lillet, Peroni, KeVita, Caffe Luxxe, Domaine de Cala, Hint Water, Viva Tequila, Carbonadi Vodka, Sünder, and Gratitude Beverly Hills & Gracias Madre. The Dominican Republic Tourism Board hosted a delicious rum bar. Guests also enjoyed the Ernie Carswell & Partners Wine Bar and Lounge for some shade and samplings of SLYD Wines during the evening.

Hornburg Jaguar Land Rover wowed the crowd with their Jaguar I-Pace, Jaguar E-Pace, and Range Rover Velar on-site, as well as their exclusive Land Rover “London Fog” Lounge featuring Sipsmith Gin cocktails and English bites from Chef Colin of Heard Catering. CBS 2 and KCAL 9 were the proud broadcast media sponsors for the event, which helped to benefit City of Hope, a world leader in the research and treatment of cancer, diabetes, and other serious diseases.

Tags: angelenos live and dine l.a.

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE