Costume Design honoree Mary Zophres and Ryan Gosling
Costume Design honoree Mary Zophres and Ryan Gosling
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla speaks onstage
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla speaks onstage
Editor honoree Barry Alexander Brown
Editor honoree Barry Alexander Brown
Ryan Gosling onstage
Ryan Gosling onstage
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla, Zoe Kazan and Breakthrough Director honoree Paul Dano
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla, Zoe Kazan and Breakthrough Director honoree Paul Dano
The atmosphere at the ceremony
The atmosphere at the ceremony
Presenter John David Washington entertains the crowd
Presenter John David Washington entertains the crowd
Beam Suntory provided delicious cocktails for guests
Beam Suntory provided delicious cocktails for guests
Troye Sivan accepts the Hamilton Award for Original Song onstage
Troye Sivan accepts the Hamilton Award for Original Song onstage
George Tillman Jr. receives the Hamilton Award for Director for "The Hate U Give" presented by Regina Hall
George Tillman Jr. receives the Hamilton Award for Director for "The Hate U Give" presented by Regina Hall
Sound editor honorees Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn with John Krasinski
Sound editor honorees Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn with John Krasinski
Cinematic Achievement honorees Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón
Cinematic Achievement honorees Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón
Jamie Dornan, Cinematographer honoree Robert Richardson, Rosamund Pike and Matthew Herriman share a laugh
Jamie Dornan, Cinematographer honoree Robert Richardson, Rosamund Pike and Matthew Herriman share a laugh
Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal backstage
Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal backstage
Rami Malek and Felicity Jones await their turn to present
Rami Malek and Felicity Jones await their turn to present
Honorees were gifted with a Hamilton watch
Honorees were gifted with a Hamilton watch
Jake Gyllenhaal on a packed red carpet
Jake Gyllenhaal on a packed red carpet
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla and Daniel Henney
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla and Daniel Henney
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla and Daniel Henney
Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla and Daniel Henney
Angela Bassett and Production Design honoree Hannah Beachler
Angela Bassett and Production Design honoree Hannah Beachler
John C. Reilly presents the Hamilton Award for Breakthrough Producer to Alison Dickey for "The Sisters Brothers
John C. Reilly presents the Hamilton Award for Breakthrough Producer to Alison Dickey for "The Sisters Brothers
Jake Gyllenhaal presents onstage at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
Jake Gyllenhaal presents onstage at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
Felicity Jones presents Daniel Stiepleman with the Hamilton Award for Screenwriter
Felicity Jones presents Daniel Stiepleman with the Hamilton Award for Screenwriter