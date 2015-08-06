10th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

| November 12, 2018 | Parties

Hamilton Watch is known for their pioneering role in the worlds of aviation and cinema as well as their innovative timekeeping technology, To acknowledge this long-standing relationship with the film industry, Hamilton recognizes and honors the creative innovators behind these cinematic experiences with an annual awards ceremony. As the producing partner for the event, Los Angeles Confidential teamed with Hamilton for the event which paid tribute to the brilliant behind-the-scenes talent whose individual work contributed to the quality of a motion picture and to the lasting impression that it had on movie audiences.

The honorees were selected from the most prestigious movies released during the year such as First Man, On The Basis of Sex, Roma, A Private War and more. As Hamilton CEO Sylvain Dolla said to kick off the ceremony, “It is this long-lasting relationship with cinema that has made us understand the critical role played by not only the on-screen stars, but the off-screen talent as well. All of them play a key role behind the camera, but never appear on screen. So tonight is all about giving back to them in grateful appreciation of their immense contributions”.

Tony Hale, the two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor, writer and producer from Veep and Arrested Development hosted the awards, which honored behind the scenes talent in 13 different categories with presentations by award-winning actors and filmmakers including Ryan Gosling, Jake Gyllenhaal, Angela Bassett, Rosamund Pike, John Krasinski, John C. Reilly, and others.

Prior to the ceremony, guests mingled over Ruffino wines, Peroni beer, and Beam Suntory spirits including custom Maker’s Mark, EFFEN and Sipsmith Gin cocktails. Backstage, presenters got ready with makeup touch ups from NARS and hair styling by Glamsquad. DJ Benjamin Walker kept the crowd dancing following the ceremony. The Great Gatsby inspired décor complimented the classic architecture of Exchange LA, the site of the original stock exchange in Los Angeles.







THE WINNERS:

Screenwriter: Daniel Stiepleman, “On The Basis of Sex” presented by Felicity Jones

Editor: Barry Alexander Brown, “BlacKkKlansman” presented by John David Washington

Director: George Tillman Jr., “The Hate U Give” presented by Regina Hall

Producer: Graham King, “Bohemian Rhapsody” presented by Rami Malek

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler, “Black Panther” presented by Angela Bassett

Sound Editors: Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, “A Quiet Place” presented by John Krasinski

Cinematographer: Robert Richardson, “A Private War” presented by Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan

Breakthrough Director: Paul Dano, “Wildlife” presented by Jake Gyllenhaal

Breakthrough Producer: Alison Dickey, “The Sisters Brothers” presented by John C. Reilly

Visual Effects supervisor: Dan DeLeeuw, “Avengers: Infinity War” presented by Elizabeth Olsen and Joe Russo

Original Song: Troye Sivan “Boy Erased” presented by Raymond Braun

Costume Designer: Mary Zophres “First Man” presented by Ryan Gosling

Cinematic Achievement: Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” presented by Marina de Tavira