100Roofs and Rebuilding Puerto Rico

| October 5, 2018 | Parties

On September 20, 2018, Los Angeles based nonprofit Today, I’m Brave held its 100Roofs Fundraising Gala at the Conga Room at LA Live. The Gala, hosted by actors/activists Ramón Rodríguez and Rosie Perez, was a wholehearted success and it raised more than $500,000 for the nonprofit’s key initiative for 2018, the 100Roofs Project to rebuild 100 roofs in Puerto Rico by the end of the year. With more than 350 attendees, the Gala was an inspiring and elegant evening full of hope and celebration that thrilled guests with a live auction, salsa dancing, cigar rolling, rum tasting and a special guest performance by Grammy award-winning band Ozomatli. Celebrities who came out to support included Guillermo Diaz, Jon Huertas, Mahershala Ali, Crazy Legs, and more. 100Roofs will soon be sending volunteer carpenters to Puerto Rico to rebuild roofs and teach local men and women carpentry skills through an apprenticeship program so they have the tangible and empowering skills to rebuild their respective communities.