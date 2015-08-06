    

The 9 Best Gifts to Give Mom This Mother's Day

By Francesca Conlin | May 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

In a bind as to what to get your mom this Mother’s Day? As one of the most important ladies in your life, you can’t buy her just anything. That’s why we compiled this list of gifts that will clearly show how much she means to you.

For the Mom Who’s Secretly Martha Stewart: Heath Ceramics Summer Seasonal Baking Set

Heath-Ceramics-Mothers-Day-Gifts.jpg

Summer Seasonal Baking Set ($210). Heath Ceramics, 7525 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-965-0800

For the mom that loves to bake and is always spoiling you with delicious treats, gift her this set that includes a cookbook with recipes from London’s Violet Bakery as well as a rim serving platter and handmade brass pie server.

For the Mom Who Likes to Brag About Her Children: Restoration Hardware Tabletop Frames

Restoration-Hardware-Picture-Frames-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Beveled Horn Wide Tabletop Frames - Natural, ($85-$149). Restoration Hardware, 8564 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, 310-652-0323

Make it easy for mom to display pictures of those she loves (like you!) with this set of decorative frames.

For the Mom Who Needs a Break: Iluminage Satin Eye Mask

iluminage-Sleep-Mask-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask, Iluminage ($35). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900

Make it easy for mom to take a break and go off-duty with this luxurious satin sleep mask, which is specially woven with copper infused fibers to help maintain skin's youthful appearance.

For the Mom Who Likes to Travel: The Daily Edited Overnight Bag

The-Daily-Edited-Bag-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Black Overnight Bag, The Daily Edited ($410). thedailyedited.com

When mom needs a little getaway, this rich leather overnight bag will help her travel in style. Add a personalized touch by getting her initials monogrammed on the front in chic gold lettering.

For the Mom With a Green Thumb: Bloom2Bloom Ocean Avenue Floral Arrangement

Bloom2Bloom-Cole-Moser-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Ocean Avenue, Bloom2Bloom ($65). bloom2bloom.com

This isn’t your ordinary flower arrangement. Not only are these unique flowers freshly picked and delivered to your door, but also each bouquet also gives back to an important cause.

For the Mom Who’s Sleep Deprived: Sleepy Jones Silk Stripe Pajama Set

Sleepy-Jones-Pajama-Set-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Marina Silk Stripe PJ Shirt ($284) and Pant ($264), Sleepy Jones. Ron Herman, 8100 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 323-651-4129

Without a doubt, every mom deserves the gift of a good night’s sleep. These silk, perfectly-pink striped pajamas will make the task extra easy. The gorgeous top can also double for daywear over jeans.

For the Mom Who Loves Beauty: Tata Harper Natural Lip Treatment Set

Tata-Harper-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

You Are Loved: Natural Lip Treatment Set, Tata Harper ($77). tataharper.com

Mom will feel extra special and beautiful on her day with this collection of Tata Harper’s luxe best-selling lip savors in three flattering shades. They’re formulated without any harsh chemicals or fillers — mom doesn’t deserve that. And there’s no need to worry about wrapping with the fabulous signature green gift box.

For the Mom Who’s Into Living Healthy: HUROM Rose Gold Juicer

HUROM-Juicer-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

H-AA Rose Gold Slow Juicer ($459). hurom.com

If mom is health-conscious, she deserves her very own juicer. This stylish one in a metallic rose gold finish can create juices, milk, tofu, and more, including healthy ice creams.

For the Mom Who Needs a Little Extra Pampering: Four Seasons Aromatherapy Massage

Four-Seasons-Spa-Massage-Mothers-Day-Gift-Guide.jpg

Four Seasons Aromatherapy Massage, Four Seasons ($350-$490). Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 S. Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-273-2222

A little R&R is just what mom needs this Mother’s Day. At any of the Four Seasons locations across the country, she can indulge in an idyllic spa treatment to relax and pamper. At the Los Angeles at Beverly Hills address, the Four Seasons Aromatherapy Massage will help her feel centered, balanced, and rejuvenated.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: mother's day gift guide gifts moms _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY COLE MOSER (BLOOM2BLOOM)

