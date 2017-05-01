    

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala

By Faye Power | May 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Senior fashion editor Faye Power surveyed the red carpet at last night's Met Gala to find the iconic event's top looks. These are her 10 favorites:

1. Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

2. Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton

merci @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere for the wonderful night. #metgala #reikawakubo

A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on

3. Liu Wen in Off White

4. Ruby Rose in Burberry

My date was the most handsome date of all. #burberry #metball

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

5. Michelle Monaghan in Paco Rabanne

6. Stella Maxwell in H&M

#StellaMaxwell wore custom #HM to the #MetGala. What do you think? #metgala2017 #instafashion #instastyle #fashionbombdaily

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) on

7. Felicity Jones in Erdem

8. Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren

9. Miranda Kerr in Oscar de la Renta

Thank you @cartier #metgala

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

10. Kendall Jenner in La Perla Lingerie

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Photography via instagram.com/littleromantique; instagram.com/rileykeough; instagram.com/liuwenlw; instagram.com/rubyrose; instagram.com/realmonaghan; instagram.com/fashionbombdaily; instagram.com/erdemlondon; instagram.com/lilyaldridge; instagram.com/mirandakerrinstagram.com/krisjenner

