By Lydia Geisel | May 3, 2017 | Food & Drink

With talented chefs, dreamy interiors, and standout dishes, these hotel eateries prove that a little hospitality (and a lot of flavor) can go a long way. Here, five traveler’s abodes that will surprise your taste buds this season.

Boxwood at The London

Exec Chef Anthony Keene is dedicated to an ever-changing and dynamic menu that pays homage to the hotel’s London-meets-LA attitude. Whether you’re a local or simply passing through, enjoy healthful plates and Insta-worthy cocktails out on the rooftop. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-358-7788

The Exchange at Freehand

Whether you’re in search of a unique staycation or a quick bite to eat, new flavors await in downtown LA. This hidden hotel gem puts a twist on urban dining and Israeli cuisine with an ambiance inspired by the hotel’s famous 12-story vintage blade sign. 416 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, 213-612-0021

Jane Q at The Kimpton Everly

For a cozy and casual meal, consider dining at this counter-style cafe that boasts laid-back fare and a fully-stocked espresso bar. Day or night, hungry city goers can feast on house-made pastries, hearth-fired entrees, and specialty drinks (from espresso to vino). 1800 Argyle Ave., Los Angeles, 213-279-3534

The Bazaar at SLS Beverly Hills

Elegance meets edgy at this iconic hotel restaurant by José Andrés that offers a magical culinary experience that’s totally worth the splurge. Whether you’re hosting a lavish corporate dinner or celebrating a more intimate occasion their chic take on tapas will instantly impress fellow diners. 465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-246-5555

Harvest at The Ranch at Laguna Beach

One of the OC’s newest buzzworthy restos, this elegant restaurant was designed with California foodies in mind. Not only is Harvest proud of their Cali-inspired cooking, but they also prioritize locally sourced ingredients, many of which are grown on property. 31106 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, 949-499-2271