Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA

By Lydia Geisel | May 3, 2017 | Food & Drink

With talented chefs, dreamy interiors, and standout dishes, these hotel eateries prove that a little hospitality (and a lot of flavor) can go a long way. Here, five traveler’s abodes that will surprise your taste buds this season.

Boxwood at The London

Boxwood-LA-Hotel-Restaurants-Spring-Summer-Food-Drinks.jpg

Exec Chef Anthony Keene is dedicated to an ever-changing and dynamic menu that pays homage to the hotel’s London-meets-LA attitude. Whether you’re a local or simply passing through, enjoy healthful plates and Insta-worthy cocktails out on the rooftop. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-358-7788

The Exchange at Freehand

Whether you’re in search of a unique staycation or a quick bite to eat, new flavors await in downtown LA. This hidden hotel gem puts a twist on urban dining and Israeli cuisine with an ambiance inspired by the hotel’s famous 12-story vintage blade sign. 416 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, 213-612-0021

Jane Q at The Kimpton Everly

JaneLA-Hotel-Restaurants-Spring-Summer-Food-Drinks.jpg

For a cozy and casual meal, consider dining at this counter-style cafe that boasts laid-back fare and a fully-stocked espresso bar. Day or night, hungry city goers can feast on house-made pastries, hearth-fired entrees, and specialty drinks (from espresso to vino). 1800 Argyle Ave., Los Angeles, 213-279-3534

The Bazaar at SLS Beverly Hills

Elegance meets edgy at this iconic hotel restaurant by José Andrés that offers a magical culinary experience that’s totally worth the splurge. Whether you’re hosting a lavish corporate dinner or celebrating a more intimate occasion their chic take on tapas will instantly impress fellow diners. 465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-246-5555

Harvest at The Ranch at Laguna Beach

Harvest-LA-Hotel-Restaurants-Spring-Summer-Food-Drinks.jpg

One of the OC’s newest buzzworthy restos, this elegant restaurant was designed with California foodies in mind. Not only is Harvest proud of their Cali-inspired cooking, but they also prioritize locally sourced ingredients, many of which are grown on property. 31106 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, 949-499-2271

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
