By Rakhee Bhatt | May 2, 2017

Keep the rays out of your eyes while looking completely chic with these sunglasses made for Angelenos.

Oliver Peoples

MP-2 Sun in Brushed Gold + Green C Glass, Oliver Peoples ($455). 8642 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-657-2553

These Oliver Peoples sunglasses lend the perfect vintage vibe to any warm weather ensemble.

Alice + Olivia

Stacey Crystal, Alice + Olivia ($350). Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Ste. 571, Newport Beach, 949-269-3644

Handpicked by Sara Aplanalp, Lead Personal Shopping Stylist for Irvine Company, these Alice + Olivia frames add a burst of glamour to spring days.

Karen Walker

Emmanuel Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, Karen Walker ($365). net-a-porter.com

Make a head-turning statement in these octagon-shaped frames from Karen Walker.

Fendi

Paradeyes Glossy Black Sunglasses, Fendi ($550). 201 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-3420

Say "meow" to these Fendi cat-eye shades, complete with dark gray mirror lenses.

Elie Tahari

Pilar Sunglasses, Elie Tahari ($175). Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Ste. 575, Newport Beach, 949-258-7933

Add voltage to your day with these Elie Tahari sunnies chosen by Aplanalp.

Guess

Eye Candy Cat Eye Sunglasses, Guess ($78). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-659-5356

Be bold with these retro red sunglasses by Guess.