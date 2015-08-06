April 26, 2017
By Rakhee Bhatt | May 2, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Keep the sun out of your eyes while looking completely chic with these sunglasses made for Angelenos.
MP-2 Sun in Brushed Gold + Green C Glass, Oliver Peoples ($455). 8642 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-657-2553
These Oliver Peoples sunglasses lend the perfect vintage vibe to any warm weather ensemble.
Stacey Crystal, Alice + Olivia ($350). Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Ste. 571, Newport Beach, 949-269-3644
Handpicked by Sara Aplanalp, Lead Personal Shopping Stylist for Irvine Company, these Alice + Olivia frames add a burst of glamour to spring days.
Emmanuel Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, Karen Walker ($365). net-a-porter.com
Make a head-turning statement in these octagon-shaped frames from Karen Walker.
Paradeyes Glossy Black Sunglasses, Fendi ($550). 201 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-3420
Say meow to these Fendi cat-eye shades, complete with dark gray mirror lenses.
Pilar Sunglasses, Elie Tahari ($175). Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Ste. 575, Newport Beach, 949-258-7933
Add voltage to your day with these Elie Tahari sunnies chosen by Sara Aplanalp, Lead Personal Shopping Stylist for Irvine Company.
Eye Candy Cat Eye Sunglasses, Guess ($78). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-659-5356
Be bold with these retro red sunglasses by Guess.
