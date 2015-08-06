    

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Day

By Rakhee Bhatt | May 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Keep the sun out of your eyes while looking completely chic with these sunglasses made for Angelenos.

Oliver Peoples

Oliver-Peoples-Spring-Fashion-Sunglasses.jpg

MP-2 Sun in Brushed Gold + Green C Glass, Oliver Peoples ($455). 8642 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 310-657-2553

These Oliver Peoples sunglasses lend the perfect vintage vibe to any warm weather ensemble.

Alice + Olivia

Alice-And-Olivia-Spring-Fashion-Sunglasses.jpg

Stacey Crystal, Alice + Olivia ($350). Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Ste. 571, Newport Beach, 949-269-3644

Handpicked by Sara Aplanalp, Lead Personal Shopping Stylist for Irvine Company, these Alice + Olivia frames add a burst of glamour to spring days.

Karen Walker

Karen-Walker-Spring-Fashion-Sunglasses.jpg

Emmanuel Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses, Karen Walker ($365). net-a-porter.com

Make a head-turning statement in these octagon-shaped frames from Karen Walker.

Fendi

Fendi-Spring-Fashion-Sunglasses.jpg

Paradeyes Glossy Black Sunglasses, Fendi ($550). 201 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-623-3420

Say meow to these Fendi cat-eye shades, complete with dark gray mirror lenses.

Elie Tahari

Elie-Tahari-Spring-Fashion-Sunglasses.jpg

Pilar Sunglasses, Elie Tahari ($175). Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Dr., Ste. 575, Newport Beach, 949-258-7933

Add voltage to your day with these Elie Tahari sunnies chosen by Sara Aplanalp, Lead Personal Shopping Stylist for Irvine Company.

Guess

Guess-Spring-Fashion-Sunglasses.jpg

Eye Candy Cat Eye Sunglasses, Guess ($78). Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-659-5356

Be bold with these retro red sunglasses by Guess.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Style & Beauty

