    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit
Read More

April 22, 2017

The XX Project Hosts 'The Ultimate Machine' Power Panel

People

See More
Read More

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
Read More

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
Read More

April 26, 2017

Food Network Chef Tregaye Fraser on Cooking for Former President Obama & Her Favorite LA Spot for Cinco De Mayo

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA
Read More

April 25, 2017

Best LA Spots to Enjoy a Cup of Tea
Read More

April 20, 2017

New LA Restaurants to Try This Spring

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Day
Read More

May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Read More

May 1, 2017

10 Ruffle Pieces That Need a Spot in Your Closet
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

10 Ruffle Pieces That Need a Spot in Your Closet

By Michaela Bechler for FabFitFun | May 1, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

We turned to our pals over at FabFitFun to find out the best ruffle fashion pieces to sport this season.

Ruffle-Main-Sneakers.jpg

Ruffles seem to be just about everywhere these days from all the bloggers as you scroll through your Insta feed to every mannequin you pass in a store.

Luckily, you can sport this fun and flirty trend in any way imaginable…we’re talking from bikinis to shoes and every top, skirt, and dress in between. Pick out your faves from our list and get an enviable wardrobe just in time for summer.

Revolve-Minkpink-One-Shoulder-Ruffle-Dress-Summer-Fashion.jpg

Wanderer One Shoulder Dress, MINKPINK ($79). revolve.com

Kill two trends with one stone when you order a ruffle, gingham dress as cute as this one. This mini is ideal for summer soirées and looks effortlessly chic when styled with a pair of wedges.

READ MORE ON FABFITFUN.COM>>

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fashion style spring trends la fashion spring what to wear _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE