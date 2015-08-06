    

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit
April 22, 2017

The XX Project Hosts 'The Ultimate Machine' Power Panel

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
April 26, 2017

Food Network Chef Tregaye Fraser on Cooking for Former President Obama & Her Favorite LA Spot for Cinco De Mayo
April 25, 2017

Ari Graynor on Her New Hit Showtime Series 'I'm Dying Up Here'

April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA
April 25, 2017

Best LA Spots to Enjoy a Cup of Tea
April 20, 2017

New LA Restaurants to Try This Spring

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

April 26, 2017

How Elisabeth Weinstock Is Using Her Business to Help Others
April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
April 18, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
The XX Project Hosts 'The Ultimate Machine' Power Panel

| April 22, 2017 | Parties

On April 22, 2017 at Soul Cycle in Culver City, The XX Project hosted "The Ultimate Machine" power panel as part of the Wellness series featuring key experts including Jodi Guber Brufsky, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Beyond Yoga, Lee Ann Daly, Chief Marketing Officer of Pressed Juicery, Katerina Schneider, founder of Ritual, and Nora Dekeyser, matchmaker of Three Day Rule. More than 50 power women attended across the entertainment and entrepreneurial communities including founder of Equinox Lavinia Errico, singer and songwriter Victoria Monet, PureWow's Dana Dickey, Erika Curtis of Lululemon, Nicole Bilzerian of Interscope Records, and Johanna Marissa founder of Willaca. The afternoon included a high-energy Soul Cycle class lead by Laura Crago followed by a discussion. Guests were treated to a post-workout refresh and nutrition boost with juices by Pressed Juicery, acai bowls by Sambazon, and almond and peanut butter Perfect Bar.

Categories: Parties

Photography by David Price

