By Eliza Krpoyan | April 27, 2017 | Lifestyle

“Infrared heat is different,” shares Katie Slanina owner of Sweat by Skintuition in Woodland Hills. “Unlike a regular dry heat sauna, infrared, which can reach temperatures up to 150 degrees, is the same heat that comes from the sun. It goes deeper into the tissue to help heat up the body.” Depending on the spa, treatments are at a minimum of 30- to 45-minutes. “If you go into a regular dry heat sauna you normally feel claustrophobic and hot in 15 minutes, and you’re like ‘I think I need to get out of here,’” says Slanina. “Infrared you can stay in there longer because it’s heating up the tissues in your body and not the air.”

According to Shape House, the now trending treatment burns calories, reduces stress, clears up skin, and helps with sleep, among other benefits like losing weight. Where do we sign up? Ahead, five places in LA where you can try the services for yourself.

Sweat By Skintuition

Last month, Slanina, who has been an esthetician for 21 years, expanded Skintuition to include infrared saunas and infrared blanket treatments. “I wanted to bring more alternative treatments to Woodland Hills,” she says. The treatment promotes weight loss (visitors can lose 600 to 1,000 calories in 45 minutes) and also helps skin conditions like eczema, Slanina says. To see results, Slanina suggests doing it two to three times a week like you would a workout, explaining that when your body and organs are cooling down, that's when calories burn and weight loss comes in. $45 for a 60-minute session. 20969 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, 818-992-0302

Infrared blankets are the sole focus at Shape House. Founder, Sophie Chiche, who lost 180 pounds, attributes her last 40 pounds to sweating using infrared technology. Chiche wanted to create a space where people could sweat and get the benefits of it, but also feel really taken care of. Here, guests are blanketed in an infrared treatment for 55-minutes in a private room complete with a personal television. $50 for a single session. 434 N. Larchmont Blvd., Los Angeles, 855-567-2346

With one location in Hollywood, this spa features five private infrared saunas made of locally sourced, untreated, and non-toxic cedar. Each treatment room is equipped with a private shower replete with organic products and reverse osmosis alkaline water. Before treatments, guests are given a deep heat cayenne shot, and are given a mineral shot afterwards to replace any deficiencies lost. Sweattheory’s Olivia Doneff recommends infrared sauna therapy to anyone looking to detox, boost the immune system, reduce stress and fatigue, improve skin, lose weight, and ease any muscle pain. $35 for a 60-minute session. 1503 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-956-2307

This organic spa based in Santa Monica—which opened in 2012—offers a NON-EMF Private Infrared Sauna, where the treatment can be done alone or as an add to a therapeutic massage and/or facial. Alchemie’s private sauna room can accommodate up to two guests and includes a private shower. “We recommend the infrared treatment to almost everyone,” says Jayde Covenant. “The infrared sauna leaves our clients feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.” $25 for 30-minute session with treatment, $35 without. 2021 Main St., Suite B., Santa Monica, 310-310-8880

With its debut in Brentwood last year, SaunaBar offers an infrared treatment in one of four futuristic SaunaPods. SaunaBar director and transformation coach Jourdan Rystrom explains that the state-of-the-art technology combines both near and far infrared rays to create a deep and cleansing detox. The beds are also lined with 440 jade stones, which are not porous and help safeguard against bacteria, says Rystrom. “Joseph Harounian, SaunaBar's owner, had a vision and passion to make infrared saunas available to more people and to raise awareness about the amazing healing benefits that it offers,” says Rystrom. $70 for a single session. Brentwood Gardens, 11677 San Vicente Blvd., #208, Los Angeles, 310-652-5522