By Aldous Tuck | April 26, 2017 | Food & Drink

Jameson recently introduced the latest offering to their Caskmates Drinking Buddies Program and it has a local pedigree. The famed distiller of Irish Whiskey paired up with the award-winning Angel City Brewery to create a limited-edition expression that brings the best of what both brands do in a bottle. Brand ambassador and UC Davis grad, Sam O’Leary, shares some insights into this mouth-watering marriage.

How did the Jameson Caskmates Drinking Buddies initiative first take shape?

Sam O’Leary: The program came to life in June 2014, when Jameson partnered with the Kelso Brewery in Brooklyn. The following year, a new phase of the program was introduced with five brewery partners, and the most recent phase was announced in September 2016, in partnership with seven craft breweries producing beers finished in Jameson barrels.

What attracted Jameson’s to Angel City?

SO: We gravitate towards breweries that recognize the same shared passion for quality and craft that Jameson believes in. We found that was the case with Angel City Brewery and the rest is history!

How was Angel City’s request to use Jameson’s barrels initially received?

SO: The Angel City Brewery partnership began in 2015 and the brewery has since welcomed the opportunity to produce a LA-edition of Jameson Caskmates. We shared our barrels with Angel City to age their craft beer for six months, the barrels were then returned to the Midleton Distillery in Ireland and refilled with Jameson Irish Whiskey. Our matured Jameson Caskmates in the Irish Red-seasoned casks was even better than we’d hoped. Full circle. Full flavor. This exclusive offering successfully highlighted the unique characteristics of Angel City’s rich ale, for a one-of-a-kind neighborhood edition with a truly original finish.

Describe the taste of Jameson’s Angel City Brewing Company Edition.

SO: It conveys the rich Imperial Irish Red characteristics of vanilla, molasses, dried stone fruit, and black cherry. The finish is distinct and peppery with a subtle sweetness and warming linger.

Where can spirits and beer lovers go to taste the fruits of the partnership?

SO: Jameson Caskmates Angel City Brewery Edition is available at the following bars in Los Angeles and surrounding areas: Café Bleu, Prank, Rock & Reilly’s, The Monty Bar, Manuela in LA, Tantalum in Long Beach, and The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa.