Spotted: Where Does Leonardo DiCaprio Do Dinner in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | April 24, 2017 | People

Share

Where does Leonardo DiCaprio do dinner in LA, and where did Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have a family night? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys a Dinner at E. Baldi

Last Tuesday evening, Leonardo DiCaprio hit up celebrity-frequented Beverly Hills restaurant E. Baldi for a dinner date with his girlfriend Nina Agdal and his best friend Lukas Haas.

Hailee Steinfeld and Usher Attend Gala at The Beverly Hilton

Stars such as Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Andra Day, and Kaia Gerber gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday for the 2017 JDRF Imagine Gala in support of type 1 diabetes research. Steinfeld, along with Day, entertained gala goers with a performance.

Rob Lowe Attends a Dodgers Game

Baseball season is in full swing and Rob Lowe couldn’t be happier about it. The actor was spotted at Dodger Stadium last Monday with his son cheering on the Dodgers as they went up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Janelle Monáe and Zoey Deutch Partied at the Doheny Room

It was a girls’ night out on Friday. Janelle Monáe, Zoey Deutch, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities gathered at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood to celebrate Marie Claire’s latest covers.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Have a Family Night at Mr Chow

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and their two little ones Monroe and Moroccan enjoyed some quality time together on Thursday over a delicious dinner at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Tags: celebrities celebs leonardo dicaprio spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/LEONARDODICAPRIO

