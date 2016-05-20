Stars such as Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Andra Day, and Kaia Gerber gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday for the 2017 JDRF Imagine Gala in support of type 1 diabetes research. Steinfeld, along with Day, entertained gala goers with a performance.
Baseball season is in full swing and Rob Lowe couldn’t be happier about it. The actor was spotted at Dodger Stadium last Monday with his son cheering on the Dodgers as they went up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Janelle Monáe and Zoey Deutch Partied at the Doheny Room
It was a girls’ night out on Friday. Janelle Monáe, Zoey Deutch, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities gathered at the Doheny Room in West Hollywood to celebrate Marie Claire’s latest covers.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Have a Family Night at Mr Chow
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and their two little ones Monroe and Moroccan enjoyed some quality time together on Thursday over a delicious dinner at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.