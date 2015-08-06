| April 20, 2017 | Parties

The Women's Guild of Cedars-Sinai Hospital celebrated their annual spring luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 20, 2017 by honoring Natalie Morales with the Woman of Achievement Award and Deborah Nadoolman Landis with the Trailblazer Award. The luncheon benefited the Women's Guild Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills, where high-tech patient simulators and next-generation technology is used to train health professionals in a number of procedures and scenarios. Lynne Brookman, Caryl Golden, and Julie Solnit were the luncheon's co-chairs.