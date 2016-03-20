By Sabina Rebis | April 25, 2017 | Food & Drink

Whether hot, iced, or frozen, tea is definitely something that’s perfect for springtime. Explore your favorite cup at any of these local spots.

This tea museum and cafe is as delightful as the tea blends it carries. Try the Pur Er or Oolong teas to broaden your tastes or browse the selection of teaware. From tea pots to tea canisters, it’s a tea aficionado’s paradise. 401 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-271-7922

Tea connoisseurs can pick up one of over 300 different types of teas for their own hosting experience. Peek at the comprehensive menu to learn about tea grading and learn how to make the perfect cup of tea. Their signature tea service for eight includes a selection of freshly steeped loose leaf teas. Scones and finger sandwiches included. 369 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, 213-258-2531

If your Instagram needs some spice, venture over to sip on a tea-laced fruit concoction that all your followers will want to try. Opt for the Tropical Sunrise—a tall serving of a cold white blend with muddled lemon, orange, and mint, topped with hibiscus tea makes this one a customer favorite. 10 S. De Lacey, Pasadena, 626-773-4372

This West Coast landmark not only features breathtaking views, but also transports you back to Roman times on Thursday afternoons. Embrace the high tea experience with an array of delicious Mediterranean-inspired comestibles to snack on while you sip in serenity. 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades, 310-440-7300