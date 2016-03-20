    

Best LA Spots to Enjoy a Cup of Tea

By Sabina Rebis | April 25, 2017 | Food & Drink

Whether hot, iced, or frozen, tea is definitely something that’s perfect for springtime. Explore your favorite cup at any of these local spots.

American Tea Room

This tea museum and cafe is as delightful as the tea blends it carries. Try the Pur Er or Oolong teas to broaden your tastes or browse the selection of teaware. From tea pots to tea canisters, it’s a tea aficionado’s paradise. 401 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-271-7922

Chado Tea Room

Tea connoisseurs can pick up one of over 300 different types of teas for their own hosting experience. Peek at the comprehensive menu to learn about tea grading and learn how to make the perfect cup of tea. Their signature tea service for eight includes a selection of freshly steeped loose leaf teas. Scones and finger sandwiches included. 369 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, 213-258-2531

Bird Pick Tea & Herb

If your Instagram needs some spice, venture over to sip on a tea-laced fruit concoction that all your followers will want to try. Opt for the Tropical Sunrise—a tall serving of a cold white blend with muddled lemon, orange, and mint, topped with hibiscus tea makes this one a customer favorite. 10 S. De Lacey, Pasadena, 626-773-4372

The Getty Villa

This West Coast landmark not only features breathtaking views, but also transports you back to Roman times on Thursday afternoons. Embrace the high tea experience with an array of delicious Mediterranean-inspired comestibles to snack on while you sip in serenity. 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades, 310-440-7300

Tags: food restaurants things to do la restaurants drinks tea high tea afternoon tea things to do in la
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/AMERICANTEAROOM

