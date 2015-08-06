    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

The Women's Guild of Cedars-Sinai Hospital Annual Luncheon
Read More

April 19, 2017

The 'MR PORTER' Motel at The Hollywood Premiere Motel
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag

People

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
Read More

April 19, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

New LA Restaurants to Try This Spring
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
Read More

April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peak at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
Read More

April 17, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products

By Cynthia Correa | April 19, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

There’s no better way to celebrate Earth Day than by reducing your carbon footprint with these environmentally-conscious beauty finds.

PHYTO Paris

Phytojoba-Shampoo-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

Phytojoba Shampoo, PHYTO Paris ($24). Sephora, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-657-9670

Rehydrate hair with this coconut-based shampoo from PHYTO Paris—a French brand that prides itself in its botanical line of products that include more than 700 different varieties of plants.

Skinny Tan

Skinny-Tan-Body-Mousse-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Tanning Body Mousse, Skinny Tan ($40). skinnytan.com

Made with ECO-certified ingredients, the Skinny Tan line of products use organic oils and naturally-derived skin firming agents like Guarana—a caffeine extract that helps reduces cellulite.

Ilia

ILIA-Lip-Conditioner-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Balmy Days Lip Conditioner, ILIA ($26). Credo, 8327 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-272-3195

Keep your pout silky smooth with this organic product that moisturizes and hydrates. Pair with the exfoliator that uses granules of volcanic powder to buff away dead skin.

Oribe

Cleansing-Creme-for-Moisture-Control-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Cleansing Creme for Moisture & Control, Oribe ($46). Nordstrom, The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, 323-930-2230

Rich in citrus fruit extracts and purifying oils, Oribe’s vegan conditioning formula removes dirt, oil, and buildup without harsh sulfates or parabens.

Lush

Lush-African-Paradise-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

African Paradise Body Conditioner, Lush ($41). Lush, 1404 3rd St. Promenade, Santa Monica, 310-255-0030

Fair trade shea butter, moringa and ylang ylang oils, aloe gel, and mango juice all come together to create this handmade vanilla-scented body conditioner from charitable brand Lush.

Kjaer Weis

KW-Lipstick-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.jpg

Honor Lipstick, Kjaer Weis ($56). Credo, 8327 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 323-272-3195

Wear the new velvet lip trend with this moisturizing lipstick boasting shea butter and jojoba oil.

ColorProof

ColorProof-Super-Plump-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Superplump Blow Dry Thickening Spray, ColorProof ($28). shopcolorproof.com

Pump up your tresses with this heat-activated volumizing spray that uses corn starch, pea and jojoba proteins, and polymers to give hair a boost.

Neal's Yard Remedies

Wild-Rose-Beauty-Balm-2-Eco-Friendly-Beauty-Products.png

Wild Rose Beauty Balm, Neal’s Yard Remedies ($40). nealsyardremedies.com

From organic and sustainable brand Neal’s Yard, this exfoliating cleanser uses antioxidant-packed wild rosehip seed oil to leave skin with a renewed glow.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: beauty skincare skin beauty products eco-friendly earth day products _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans
Read More

March 28, 2017

Ross Butler Spills on Working With Selena Gomez for Netflix's 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE