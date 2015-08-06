    

Parties

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag
April 5, 2017

Maven Presents ‘A Drink With Disruptors'
March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner

People

April 18, 2017

Meet the Women Redefining Hollywood
April 17, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Late Spring 2017
April 17, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

Food & Drink

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art
March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA

Home & Real Estate

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

April 18, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
April 17, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
April 12, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Spotted: Where Do The Beckhams Go for Family Night in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | April 17, 2017 | People

Where did the Beckham family go for dinner over the weekend, and where did Ciara have a girls’ day in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

David-Beckham-Victoria-Beckham-Celebrity-Couple-Eat-Los-Angeles.jpg

Ciara Has a Girls’ Day at Hotel Bel-Air

Last Tuesday, expecting mama Ciara stepped out to enjoy a girls’ lunch with a girlfriend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills.

The Beckhams Have a Family Dinner at Giorgio Baldi

After a morning spin class, David Beckham treated his wife Victoria and their kids to a family dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Friday night.

Sofía Vergara Shops at Saks Fifth Avenue

Before her over-the-top Easter soirée, Sofía Vergara prepped for the big day with a shopping session at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Garner at Crumbs & Whiskers

Jennifer Garner swung by the Crumbs and Whiskers café in West Hollywood on Saturday to satisfy her caffeine craving.

Abigail Breslin Dines at Craig’s

Scream Queens actress Abigail Breslin was spotted at celebrity hot spot Craig’s on Saturday.

Categories: People

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

