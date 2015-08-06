April 6, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | April 17, 2017 |
People
Where did the Beckham family go for dinner over the weekend, and where did Ciara have a girls’ day in LA? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...
Last Tuesday, expecting mama Ciara stepped out to enjoy a girls’ lunch with a girlfriend at the Hotel Bel-Air in Beverly Hills.
After a morning spin class, David Beckham treated his wife Victoria and their kids to a family dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Friday night.
Before her over-the-top Easter soirée, Sofía Vergara prepped for the big day with a shopping session at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.
Jennifer Garner swung by the Crumbs and Whiskers café in West Hollywood on Saturday to satisfy her caffeine craving.
Scream Queens actress Abigail Breslin was spotted at celebrity hot spot Craig’s on Saturday.
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
