April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit
April 22, 2017

The XX Project Hosts 'The Ultimate Machine' Power Panel

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt
April 26, 2017

Food Network Chef Tregaye Fraser on Cooking for Former President Obama & Her Favorite LA Spot for Cinco De Mayo

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA
April 25, 2017

Best LA Spots to Enjoy a Cup of Tea

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Search Our Site

Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown Set to Make Stunning Debut This Summer

By Spencer Beck | May 3, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

This summer, luxury hotel Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown debuts in the tallest building west of Chicago. Whoa.

Intercontinental-Los-Angeles-Downtown.jpg

73

The Sky Deck Bar & Lounge, on the hotel’s 73rd floor, is the highest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. Take that Chi-Town!

1

This InterContinental is the largest in the Americas.

2,500

The square-footage of the Presidential Suite. That might even be big enough for our current president—after all, there is no Trump Hotel in LA…

94,977

Square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 21,379-square-foot grand ballroom fit for royalty, Hollywood and otherwise.

35

Seconds from the ground floor to the 70th-floor lobby via double-decker elevators. Perfect for speed freaks (and the very busy) amongst us.

1,200

Wine labels from California and around the globe in the oh-so-privee 71st-floor steak house (with a French twist) will satisfy the snootiest of oenophiles.

360

Length, in feet, of the hotel’s signature glass skylight. Yes, that’s the length of a football field.

Categories: Lifestyle

RENDERINGS COURTESY OF INTERCONTINENTAL LOS ANGELES DOWNTOWN (LOBBY); COURTESY OF AC MARTIN (SKY DECK, EXTERIOR, PLAZA)

