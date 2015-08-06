By Casey Trudeau | May 1, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Two O.C. fashion meccas toast a half-century of impeccable SoCal style.

Alice + Olivia in wonderland! The urban boho mainstay joins beloved denim house AG Jeans in toasting the 50th anniversary of Fashion Island with the debut of new SoCal boutiques.

The Champagne corks are popping down at Fashion Island (401 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach, 855-658-8527)! Since opening its doors in 1967, the upscale shopping and dining destination has held pride of place as the heart of style-savvy Newport Beach, housing some of the biggest names in world fashion. That roster grows this year with the additions of Italian denim giant AG Jeans and Orange County’s first Alice + Olivia, the by-way-of-NYC womenswear favorite for Coachella-meets-big city chic. “We love the energy and style of the women in Newport Beach,” says Alice + Olivia’s CEO and creative director, Stacey Bendet, of the synergy between Southern California’s free-spirit style and the brand’s whimsical prints and feminine silhouettes.

Haven’t gotten your fill of fashionable finds? Some five miles north, South Coast Plaza (3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 800-782-8888) is also celebrating its big 5-0. Like its Newport Beach neighbor, the Costa Mesa giant—the largest shopping center on the West Coast—continues to expand, most recently with the likes of Dior Homme and Gucci, the latter of which is toasting its landlord’s half-century mark with limited-edition pieces exclusive to South Coast Plaza, such as a red jacquard version of its ever-classic Sylvie top-handle tote. Now that’s how you respect your elders…