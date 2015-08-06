    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Chateau d'Esclans Sponsors Day Club Pool Parties at Coachella
Read More

April 20, 2017

The Women's Guild of Cedars-Sinai Hospital Annual Luncheon
Read More

April 19, 2017

The 'MR PORTER' Motel at The Hollywood Premiere Motel

People

See More
Read More

April 26, 2017

Food Network Chef Tregaye Fraser on Cooking for Former President Obama & Her Favorite LA Spot for Cinco De Mayo
Read More

April 25, 2017

Ari Graynor on Her New Hit Showtime Series 'I'm Dying Up Here'
Read More

April 24, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Leonardo DiCaprio Do Dinner in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 25, 2017

Best LA Spots to Enjoy a Cup of Tea
Read More

April 20, 2017

New LA Restaurants to Try This Spring
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 26, 2017

How Elisabeth Weinstock Is Using Her Business to Help Others
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

How Elisabeth Weinstock Is Using Her Business to Help Others

By Robyn Young | April 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

For L.A. design darling Elisabeth Weinstock, style is all about substance.

Elisabeth-Weinstock.jpg

The gang’s all here: From her Beverly Grove boutique, handbag designer Elisabeth Weinstock mentors former drug addicts and gang members and utilizes their collaborative contributions, such as this penitent version of her classic Sardinia weekender.

Los Angeles-based handbag designer Elisabeth Weinstock is wielding her creative powers for the good of aspiring artists. Since launching her much-in-demand, ultra-chic accessories and home wares line in 2011, the former interior designer has found a way to turn her talent for creating luxe goods into an opportunity to help others.

Through a class she started with the South Central-based youth center A Place Called Home, Weinstock, 49, has been mentoring adolescents who have fallen on hard times with drug addiction or gang affiliation. She now brings that mentorship to the next level, shepherding a team of former addicts and gang members to find inspiration through art—by creating pieces for her eponymous line. Weinstock even pays the aspiring designers hourly for their work and makes herself available as a reference, encouraging her mentees to include the experience on their résumés.

“We have an open-heart policy over here,” says the Beverly Hills native, who once struggled with addiction herself. “There’s so much raw talent in the world. This opportunity helps people get better… not just get by.” 8159 W. 3rd St., LA, 323-655-3000

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: bags fashion la fashion fashion designers handbags designers late spring 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ELISABETH WEINSTOCK

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE