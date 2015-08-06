    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

The Women's Guild of Cedars-Sinai Hospital Annual Luncheon
Read More

April 19, 2017

The 'MR PORTER' Motel at The Hollywood Premiere Motel
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag

People

See More
Read More

April 25, 2017

Ari Graynor on Her New Hit Showtime Series 'I'm Dying Up Here'
Read More

April 24, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Leonardo DiCaprio Do Dinner in LA?
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 25, 2017

Best LA Spots to Enjoy a Cup of Tea
Read More

April 20, 2017

New LA Restaurants to Try This Spring
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
Read More

April 17, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ari Graynor on Her New Hit Showtime Series 'I'm Dying Up Here'

By Scott Huver | April 25, 2017 | People

Share

Hollywood funny gal Ari Graynor is killing it in Showtime's new hit series, I'm Dying Up Here.

Ari-Graynor.jpg

Standup knockout: Performing her way through the male-dominated world of LA’s 1970s comedy clubs in the hit Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, Hollywood comedienne Ari Graynor found a path that mirrored her own tale of Tinseltown success.

Ari Graynor knows she can get laughs. In addition to several dramatic turns, Hollywood has turned to her for an abundance of funny roles (For a Good Time, Call…, Celeste and Jesse Forever). But the intense intimacy of standup comedy meant flexing an entirely new performing muscle.

To prep for her role as Cassie, an ambitious female comic venturing into the exploding, male-dominated LA comedy club scene of the 1970s in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, Graynor, 33, gave it a go. About her open-mic stints in the much-buzzed-about show, which is based on Los Angeles Times reporter William Knoedelseder’s bestseller about the standup boom years and peppered with executive producer Jim Carrey’s anecdotal memories, she says, “To my amazement, the first time I did it, it went pretty well. I was ready for it to completely bomb, but people were actually into it!”

Ironically, before the series came her way, Graynor was ready to put comedy roles—and perhaps performing altogether—behind her in favor of screenwriting. “I had consciously started to reset my career,” she says, having hit a creative wall with the comedic types she’d specialized in creating. But when she read the script for I’m Dying Up Here over a holiday at her parents’ home, she had to share the storyline with her mother. “We both were there with our jaws on the floor, because in some ways the journey that Cassie goes through in the pilot felt oddly close to what I had been going through,” she says. “It’s this process of shedding a skin, shedding the shtick, to find something deeper… It’s really a very layered and meta experience of my own artistic journey and hers.”

Just don’t expect to see Graynor on stage at the Comedy Store any time soon: “I’m sure I’ll do it again in the future, but I also recognize how much I am not innately a standup comic,” she laughs. “Even if I have never had more respect for people who do that!”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: comedy celebrities tv shows showtime comedians stand up late spring 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MAARTEN DE BOER/CONTOUR BY GETTY IMAGES (PORTRAIT); JUSTINA MINTZ/SHOWTIME (TOP STILL); LACEY TERRELL/SHOWTIME (BOTTOM STILL)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

April 24, 2017

Comedy & Conservation Team Up to Present a Star-Studded Evening at Stand Up! For the Planet
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE