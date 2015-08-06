    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

The Women's Guild of Cedars-Sinai Hospital Annual Luncheon
Read More

April 19, 2017

The 'MR PORTER' Motel at The Hollywood Premiere Motel
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag

People

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Former LA Laker John Salley Spills on Magic Johnson, His Vegan Lifestyle, & Favorite LA Farmer's Markets
Read More

April 20, 2017

Eco-Friendly Celebs to Follow on Instagram in Honor of Earth Day
Read More

April 19, 2017

DJ Pete Tong on the Rise of EDM Music & the Artists He's Listening to Right Now

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 20, 2017

New LA Restaurants to Try This Spring
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
Read More

April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peak at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 19, 2017

Save the Planet With These 8 Eco-Friendly Products
Read More

April 18, 2017

Coach & Rodarte Team Up on New Spring Collection
Read More

April 17, 2017

6 Bold Ways to Make a Style Statement in Floral This Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Hollywood's Most Famous Landmarks Celebrate Milestone Birthdays This Spring

By Spencer Beck | April 24, 2017 | Culture

Share

This spring, H'wood's three most celeb-rated landmarks toast milestone birthdays.

Hollywoods-Most-Famous-Landmarks.jpg

When the movies blew into Hollywood in the early 1910s, there was a post office, a couple of markets, two hotels, and nary a theater of any kind (ironically, a city ordinance restricted that). A decade later, the film biz firmly entrenched, Hollywood was fairly awash in tinsel. Prospect Avenue had been renamed Hollywood Boulevard, and on May 15, and May 18, 1927, two of the town’s most iconic structures debuted to much fanfare along that previously dusty lane. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which would host the first Academy Awards exactly two years later, quickly became the stomping ground of moviedom’s swell set. Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, right across the street, premiered with Cecil B. DeMille’s Christian epic King of Kings, which no doubt helped to quell the town’s theater-hating Methodist founding fathers.

This spring, 90 years later, these Hollywood warhorses, both of which have undergone more face-lifts than a Beverly Hills housewife, are glittering again. Not to be overshadowed, Hollywood’s third most celebrated landmark, the Capitol Records building, is hosting the 75th anniversary of the world-famous music company, the first to put down roots on the West Coast, with a year-long series of tributes and parties.

Of course, times have changed. When Clark Gable and Carole Lombard first stayed in the penthouse of the Hollywood Roosevelt, it cost them five dollars a night. A movie ticket was 25 cents. And Frank Sinatra smoked unfiltered Camels while he recorded in Capitol Records’ legendary studios. Want to live it up today? The movie ticket and suite will cost you $6,021.75. The Camels, about six bucks. And make sure you take the latter outside.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: hotels celebrities celebs hollywood movies history la hotels late spring 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BETTMANN/GETTY IMAGES (CAPITOL RECORDS BUILDING); ANDREW ZARIVNY/SHUTTERSTOCK, INC. (GRAUMAN’S CHINESE THEATRE);
DAVID BUTOW/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES (HAND PRINTS); AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC (STONE); COURTESY OF THE HOLLYWOOD ROOSEVELT (HOTEL)

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans
Read More

March 28, 2017

Ross Butler Spills on Working With Selena Gomez for Netflix's 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE