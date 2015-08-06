    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag
Read More

April 5, 2017

Maven Presents ‘A Drink With Disruptors'
Read More

March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Performing at Coachella & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'
Read More

April 13, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Neve Campbell

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
Read More

April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art
Read More

March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
Read More

March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season
Read More

April 4, 2017

What to Wear to Coachella to Make Sure Your Outfit Gets Photographed
Read More

April 3, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks to Cop Right Now
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'

By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | April 14, 2017 | People

Share

We sat down with Charlie DePew to talk about why he’s living the actor’s dream, his close call with nearly quitting the biz, and all that eye candy on the show.

Charlie-DePew-Freeform-.jpg

Getting cast in Hollywood is much harder than it’s portrayed on TV. In Freeform’s new show, Famous in Love, which is centered around young Hollywood stardom, Charlie DePew, who plays Jake Salt, best friend of Bella Thorne’s character Paige Townsen, can attest to this as he nearly quit the business right before he found out he landed a part on I. Marlene King’s new show.

Find out why he loves working on the series, the brutal reality of auditioning for pilot season, and working with a legendary Hollywood producer.

What’s it like working on the show, Famous in Love?
CHARLIE DEPEW: It’s a dream. You know actors are always like, it’s their life goal to land a series or to land a big movie. Getting this was every variable that you could have asked for. Variable A location—shooting at Warner Brothers. Variable B—the cast are your peers. They’re all not only super nice but super attractive.

Were you intimidated to work with the iconic I. Marlene King?
CD: I was a little bit showing up for the table reads and all that, but pretty soon after I wasn’t. She’s super fun to hang with—she really isn’t intimidating. Once you get to know her, she’s just a friendly legend, you know what I mean? She’s not trying to be a legend, she just is.

Since we can’t give away too much about the show yet, do you believe in luck when it comes to getting a break in Hollywood or is it really who you know?
CD: I was literally talking to one of my best friends last night. He says that talent does not get you the movie. Talent does not get you anywhere in Hollywood. It’s all luck of the draw until it gets to making the movie itself. You have to have talent to make the [movie], but to get the movie basically you have to either put something out before that made somebody interested in grabbing you or it’s luck. Those are the only two options. You just happen to be the right guy that walks into the right room at the right time with the right character—the right audition. Everything just aligns.

How did you find out you got cast on the show?
CD: It’s an actor’s dream to get on a pilot, but even for me, in the matter of four days, I got cast in a 10-episode pick-up TV series, executive produced by I. Marlene King, starring Bella Thorne, playing opposite of me. And I was like, oh my god, not only could I have achieved the dream of getting the pilot, but I got the series picked up right off the bat. Back story to know, I had tested for 14 pilots. I almost left the biz for a break for a year but then something told me to stay. Thank god I did. Six months later I got this.

What’s next for you?
CD: I’ve got a movie coming out called The Whole New Everything with JK Simmons. I shot that last year, I’m playing a really douchy, dickhead. Not the nicest guy.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: actors interviews tv shows q&a bella thorne _feature charlie depew
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY FREEFORM

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE