By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | April 14, 2017 | People

We sat down with Charlie DePew to talk about why he’s living the actor’s dream, his close call with nearly quitting the biz, and all that eye candy on the show.

Getting cast in Hollywood is much harder than it’s portrayed on TV. In Freeform’s new show, Famous in Love, which is centered around young Hollywood stardom, Charlie DePew, who plays Jake Salt, best friend of Bella Thorne’s character Paige Townsen, can attest to this as he nearly quit the business right before he found out he landed a part on I. Marlene King’s new show.

Find out why he loves working on the series, the brutal reality of auditioning for pilot season, and working with a legendary Hollywood producer.

What’s it like working on the show, Famous in Love?

CHARLIE DEPEW: It’s a dream. You know actors are always like, it’s their life goal to land a series or to land a big movie. Getting this was every variable that you could have asked for. Variable A location—shooting at Warner Brothers. Variable B—the cast are your peers. They’re all not only super nice but super attractive.

Were you intimidated to work with the iconic I. Marlene King?

CD: I was a little bit showing up for the table reads and all that, but pretty soon after I wasn’t. She’s super fun to hang with—she really isn’t intimidating. Once you get to know her, she’s just a friendly legend, you know what I mean? She’s not trying to be a legend, she just is.

Since we can’t give away too much about the show yet, do you believe in luck when it comes to getting a break in Hollywood or is it really who you know?

CD: I was literally talking to one of my best friends last night. He says that talent does not get you the movie. Talent does not get you anywhere in Hollywood. It’s all luck of the draw until it gets to making the movie itself. You have to have talent to make the [movie], but to get the movie basically you have to either put something out before that made somebody interested in grabbing you or it’s luck. Those are the only two options. You just happen to be the right guy that walks into the right room at the right time with the right character—the right audition. Everything just aligns.

How did you find out you got cast on the show?

CD: It’s an actor’s dream to get on a pilot, but even for me, in the matter of four days, I got cast in a 10-episode pick-up TV series, executive produced by I. Marlene King, starring Bella Thorne, playing opposite of me. And I was like, oh my god, not only could I have achieved the dream of getting the pilot, but I got the series picked up right off the bat. Back story to know, I had tested for 14 pilots. I almost left the biz for a break for a year but then something told me to stay. Thank god I did. Six months later I got this.

What’s next for you?

CD: I’ve got a movie coming out called The Whole New Everything with JK Simmons. I shot that last year, I’m playing a really douchy, dickhead. Not the nicest guy.