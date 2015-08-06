    

John Terzian & Brian Toll on Their Hollywood Venture Delilah

By Carissa Tojo | April 27, 2017 | Lifestyle

With Delilah, the h.wood Group channels the unabashed glamour of Tinseltown past.

John-Terzian-Brian-Toll.jpg

Hosts with the most: “We want guests to feel coddled, that they can always have a great table,” says Delilah’s Brian Toll (right), cofounder of h.wood Group along with his partner, John Terzian (left).

Stepping into oh-so-exclusive Delilah feels like being whisked away to a swanky 1930s soirée. The lounge, which incorporates live music, fine dining, and fancy drinks, marks a sophisticated evolution for the h.wood Group. As the LA natives and longtime nightclub owners have matured along with their friends and family, John Terzian, 36, and Brian Toll, 37, noticed a gap between the noisy nightclub scene and the average LA dining experience.

With Delilah, Terzian says, “It really brings the two worlds of a restaurant and nightclub together.” “We want [guests] to feel coddled, that they can always have a great table,” adds Toll. For Terzian, the homage to a bygone time holds a personal connection. “I think I should have been born in, like, the ’30s or something,” he says. “I love tuxedos and the type of décor where they paid extreme attention to detail… All of that is kind of lost in the modern era.”

When envisioning the club, designer John Sofio pulled inspiration from Art Deco landmark the Queen Mary, meticulously studying the materials and curvatures of the ship’s interior. Looking forward, the h.wood Group is currently developing a number of new projects, including the recently reopened Blind Dragon on Sunset. Toll and Terzian are never at rest… nor apparently are the ghosts of Crawford, Davis, Turner, et al. Chasens what? 7969 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, 323-745-0600

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ELIZABETH DANIELS

