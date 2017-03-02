    

Parties

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag
April 5, 2017

Maven Presents 'A Drink With Disruptors'
March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner

People

April 14, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Performing at Coachella & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together
April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'
April 13, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Neve Campbell

Food & Drink

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art
March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA

Home & Real Estate

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

April 12, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season
April 4, 2017

What to Wear to Coachella to Make Sure Your Outfit Gets Photographed
April 3, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks to Cop Right Now
5 Gorgeous Gardens to Visit in LA This Spring

By Jessica Estrada | April 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

With the clear blue skies and flowers in full bloom, LA looks especially pretty in the springtime. Soak up the new season beauty at one of the city’s most gorgeous gardens.

LA Arboretum

Tucked away in Arcadia with the San Gabriel Mountains in the backdrop, the Los Angeles County Arboretum is a lush 127-acre botanical garden offering endless Instagramming opportunities. Spend an afternoon strolling through the grounds taking in the beauty of the Aquatic gardens dotted with water lilies and the darling rose garden worthy of heart-eyed emojis. And if you’re lucky, you’ll spot one of the many stunning peacocks that call the garden home. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, 626-821-3222

The Huntington

You can literally spend hours exploring the 12 different gardens that are spread out across 120 acres of the Huntington. Each one is unique and oh-so-special. Don’t miss the Desert Garden filled with the prettiest cacti and succulents you ever did see and the Japanese Garden complete with a picture-perfect drum bridge and teahouse. And don’t leave without literally stopping to smell the roses (of all different colors!) that are blooming beautifully in the Rose Garden. 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, 626-405-2100

The Getty

At the Getty Museum you might come for the art, but you’ll stay for the garden. Designed by Robert Irwin, the museum’s Central Garden is a living work of art surrounded by trees and blooming bougainvillea. Wander through the walkways and you’ll encounter a stream, a stone waterfall, and an awe-inspiring maze of gorgeous azaleas. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles, 310-440-7300

Descanso Garden

Nestled in La Canada Flintridge, Descanso Garden is a bit of a trek from mid-city but the views are so worth it. During the springtime, you can get your flower fix from the azaleas, camellias, irises, roses, and wildflowers that are in full bloom at the garden. (Fun fact: Descanso Garden has the largest collection of camellias in North America.) Also, don’t miss the California Natives Garden brimming with orange poppies and blue ceanothus. 1418 Descanso Dr., La Canada Flintridge, 818-949-4200

South Coast Botanic Garden

Make a day of it and drive out to the Palos Verdes Peninsula to explore the 87 acres of the South Coast Botanic Garden bursting with color right now. As you wander through the verdant grounds, say hello to the fishes swimming in the koi pond at the Japanese garden. Then, sniff your way through the Rose Garden covered with 1,600 roses. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, 310-544-1948

Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/LAARBORETUM; INSTAGRAM.COM/KARENLIMONCELLO; INSTAGRAM.COM/THEGETTY; INSTAGRAM.COM/DESCANSOGARDENSINSTAGRAM.COM/SCBGARDEN

