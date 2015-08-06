    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag
Read More

March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner
Read More

March 30, 2017

Buick & Josh Peskowitz Host Dinner for LA Design Community

People

See More
Read More

April 11, 2017

Dr. Sandra Lee on Why Her Acne Videos Are Therapeutic & Her New Skincare Line
Read More

April 10, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Lily-Rose Depp Like to Shop in LA?
Read More

April 10, 2017

Realtor & Interior Designer Elisa Baran on Where She Hangs Out in LA

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
Read More

April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art
Read More

March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
Read More

March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season
Read More

April 4, 2017

What to Wear to Coachella to Make Sure Your Outfit Gets Photographed
Read More

April 3, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks to Cop Right Now
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Celebrities Reveal Their Must-Have Coachella Items

By Paul Zahn | April 10, 2017 | People

Share

We caught up with some of Hollywood’s favorite personalities at the grand opening of AO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, and Luchini LA to chat about their Coachella must-haves.

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer-Valderrama-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

If it is as hot as it normally has been—you want a personal mini fan. I’m going to sound like the boring dad, but I would say a water container that you can have on your own that no one can tamper with.

Annalynne McCord

AnnaLynne-McCord-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

I am going for the first time ever. You have to have a lot of feathers and lots of Venice wear. I live in Marina del Rey—I am such a boho chick. I have the day dresses all the time. I am going to live in a Miu Miu dress at Coachella.

Kaskade

Kaskade-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

It’s the flower tiara, man. Water—you must hydrate at Coachella.

Perez Hilton

Perez-Hilton-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

I would take a lot of Beyoncé music. I would listen to her while getting ready to enjoy the weekend. I would bring old school Beyoncé like Destiny’s Child Beyoncé—the best Beyoncé. I would also take a scarf because they have sand storms there.

Chantel Jeffries

Chantel-Jeffries-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

I am djing a bunch of parties, so I would say my laptop. It’s a MacBook. I would definitely say glitter because that’s my favorite thing about Coachella. I put glitter in everything—my hair, my makeup, and my clothes. You can always spot me in the crowd!

Sabina Gadecki

Sabina-Gadecki-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

The Calvin Klein Bodysuit from PacSun [helps bring] that ‘90s feel especially when paired with some sexy high-waisted denim shorts! I think YHF Los Angeles Sunglasses are about to blow up. They've really found a way to embody high-end looking eyewear for a reasonable price. And Prey Swimwear!

Christina Milian

Christina-Milian-What-to-Pack-for-Coachella.jpg

A bandana to keep your hair out of your face, body chains because it’s so the rage, under-eye patches to cover that you are up late, Core Water to stay hydrated, and colorful wigs or extensions because it’s just so Coachella.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities celebs coachella coachella music festival what to wear _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE