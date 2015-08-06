By Paul Zahn | April 10, 2017 | People

We caught up with some of Hollywood’s favorite personalities at the grand opening of AO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, and Luchini LA to chat about their Coachella must-haves.

Wilmer Valderrama

If it is as hot as it normally has been—you want a personal mini fan. I’m going to sound like the boring dad, but I would say a water container that you can have on your own that no one can tamper with.

Annalynne McCord

I am going for the first time ever. You have to have a lot of feathers and lots of Venice wear. I live in Marina del Rey—I am such a boho chick. I have the day dresses all the time. I am going to live in a Miu Miu dress at Coachella.

Kaskade

It’s the flower tiara, man. Water—you must hydrate at Coachella.

Perez Hilton

I would take a lot of Beyoncé music. I would listen to her while getting ready to enjoy the weekend. I would bring old school Beyoncé like Destiny’s Child Beyoncé—the best Beyoncé. I would also take a scarf because they have sand storms there.

Chantel Jeffries

I am djing a bunch of parties, so I would say my laptop. It’s a MacBook. I would definitely say glitter because that’s my favorite thing about Coachella. I put glitter in everything—my hair, my makeup, and my clothes. You can always spot me in the crowd!

Sabina Gadecki

The Calvin Klein Bodysuit from PacSun [helps bring] that ‘90s feel especially when paired with some sexy high-waisted denim shorts! I think YHF Los Angeles Sunglasses are about to blow up. They've really found a way to embody high-end looking eyewear for a reasonable price. And Prey Swimwear!

Christina Milian

A bandana to keep your hair out of your face, body chains because it’s so the rage, under-eye patches to cover that you are up late, Core Water to stay hydrated, and colorful wigs or extensions because it’s just so Coachella.