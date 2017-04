By Jessica Estrada | April 10, 2017 | People

Where does Lily-Rose Depp like to indulge in some retail therapy, and what did Zoe Saldana do on a Friday? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

Lily-Rose Depp Goes Shopping at The Grove

Outfitted in a casual chic outfit of jeans and bright red shoes, Lily-Rose Depp got her shop on last Wednesday afternoon at The Grove.

David Spade Eats at Ocean Prime Restaurant

Last week, comedian David Spade stepped out for a bite at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills.

Zoe Saldana Was Honored at the Madame Tussauds’ Museum

Zoe Saldana was honored with her very own wax figure on Friday at the famous Madame Tussauds’ Museum in Hollywood. Naturally, the Guardians of the Galaxy star couldn’t resist taking some fun pictures with her figure alongside her husband Marco Perego.

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Dine at Madeo Restaurant

Although The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Originals actress Phoebe Tonkin are no longer a couple, the twosome enjoyed a night out at Madeo Restaurant last Thursday night in West Hollywood.

Brad Pitt Attends Movie Premiere at the Arclight

Last Wednesday was a big night for Brad Pitt. The actor stepped onto the red carpet at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood to celebrate the premiere of his latest film The Lost City of Z.