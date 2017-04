| March 30, 2017 | Parties

On March 30, 2017, Buick partnered with fashion tastemaker Josh Peskowitz to celebrate the Los Angeles Design community in Los Angeles. Peskowitz is the former Men’s Fashion Director of Bloomingdale's and has worked variously as both a stylist and writer. Buick and Josh Peskowitz joined key LA tastemakers from the worlds of fashion, culture, design, and media for an intimate dinner, hosted at the historic Chateau Marmont Penthouse and as part of Buick’s “Culture Happens Here” Dinner Series.