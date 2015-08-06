    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag
Read More

April 5, 2017

Maven Presents ‘A Drink With Disruptors'
Read More

March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Performing at Coachella & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'
Read More

April 13, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Neve Campbell

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
Read More

April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art
Read More

March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
Read More

March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season
Read More

April 4, 2017

What to Wear to Coachella to Make Sure Your Outfit Gets Photographed
Read More

April 3, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks to Cop Right Now
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

#LARetroCoolNOW: EIC Spencer Beck on the Premiere of L.A.'s Coolest New Hotel

By Spencer Beck | April 6, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Scoop! Lights, camera, Downtown! Hotel Indigo debuts and shines a spotlight on the city’s glamorous past.

Metropole-Hotel-Indigo.jpg

“BRAND” NEW IN L.A.

Hotel Indigo is Intercontinental Hospitality Group’s boutique lifestyle brand with over 70 properties worldwide. Think Euro-chic-meets-SoCal cool.

WESTSIDE WHAT?

As the centerpiece of Downtown’s long-awaited $1 billion Metropolis complex, the hotel connects the Financial District with the Sports and Entertainment District in South Park… and expands the walkable sphere west of Figueroa. Downtown just got a little cooler.

INN-FIGHTING!?

With all the competition, Indigo wants to connect the guest directly to the local experience… with a design-driven interior that stars each city’s history. We like that idea.

18-Social-Hotel-Indigo.jpg

FOUR STARS!

Four stories from the late 1800s to the 1920s influenced the over-the-retro-top design of the hotel: the Fiesta de las Flores parade in the late 1800s (that was the Rose Parade before it became the Rose Parade btw), the budding movie biz of the teens and early ‘20s, the speakeasies of the late ’20s, and the Hollywood stars of the silent era.

DRINK EASY

The lobby-level Metropole Bar+Kitchen pays tribute to the ‘hood’s legendary story of secret tunnels and speakeasies during Prohibition by splitting the space into two with passageways of concrete tunnels. If you like that “underground party” thing. And who doesn’t?

TO TOP IT OFF

18th Social on the 18th floor of the hotel serves up '20s-era drinks in a room lined with murals of downtown’s legendary theaters of yore. Including a giant worm’s-eye view of an iconic theater on the ceiling.

Guest-Room-Hotel-Indigo.jpg

COME SLEEP WITH ME

Guestrooms and suites were inspired by the stars… and starlets… of Hollywood’s earliest era, including Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American movie star, who lived Downtown. Murals over all the beds conjure what guests would have seen out their window at that time. If thoughts of Anna May aren’t enough. Suite dreams…

@Hotel Indigo. 899 Francisco St., Los Angeles, 213-683-4855

lacedit-0001-0001.jpg

In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.

Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to Spencer.beck@greengale.com, and see previous stories here.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: things to do hotels los angeles hotels la hotels things to do in la spencer beck _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE