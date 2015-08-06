By Jessica Estrada | April 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

Prep your arms for tank tops and off-the-shoulder blouses this summer with these tips from LA trainers.

Kelsey Patel, Owner of Pure Barre Beverly Hills

“Stand with your feet hip-width apart and begin with 10-12 overhead presses. Come down to the floor for 15 push ups. Then come to your knees for tricep push ups keeping your elbows close to your ribcage. Come to standing and grab a set of 2-5 pound weights. Extend your arms out in front of you in a low V for bicep curls. With your palms facing up, bring the palms towards the shoulders then back out keeping the arms long and around your chest height. Do 15 reps.”

Kimberly Fowler, CEO of YAS Ftiness

“Poses like plank, chaturanga (low plank), and upward facing dog, all of which are weight bearing, can tone your arms if done at least three times a week. If you want to sculpt your arms quickly while still getting the mind-body benefits of yoga I have my clients do Yoga with Weights (Ripped Class). We only use three-pound weights so you can have toned, sexy arms without bulking up. I also have my clients visualize what they want their arms to look like by a certain date and then work backwards. Find a photo and put it somewhere you can see it every day or create a vision board.”

Chase Weber, Personal Trainer

“A great way to achieve toned arms is obviously watching your nutrition but also achieving a balance between cardio and strength training will be key. Three days of strength and two days of cardio will definitely get you on your way. Also don't be afraid to lift a little heavier! You won't bulk up. Don't believe the hype! Four exercises I really like are the following: Arnold presses, burpees with a push-up, tricep extensions while sitting on a balance ball & barbell/z bar curls!”

Beth Bishop, Owner and Head Coach of The Phoenix Effect

“All the bicep curls in the world will not offset a poor diet. Make sure you're bringing your A-game in both the kitchen and the gym. The more body fat you lose, the more chiseled your arms will look. Consult a nutritionist or qualified fitness professional for an eating plan tailored to your specific needs. Add in legs with upper body movements to increase your calorie burn and metabolic, a.k.a. fat burning, effects of the exercise. One simple move you can try is a DB reverse lunge plus a bicep curl into an overhead press. Remember that other lifestyle factors like sleep play a tremendous role in your ability to build muscle and lose fat. Without enough sleep, you will be hungrier, more stressed, and less likely to stay on track with your training and nutrition.”

Jennifer Williams, Founder of Pop Physique

“To get beautifully sculpted arms (think ballerina arms, not at all bulky), you want to focus on repetition with light weights, especially for the triceps. Push ups (I do them on my knees with my legs zipped together, inner thighs and glutes squeezing) are also great. To really work the biceps, make sure you're thinking about holding a constant contraction in the muscle. They're larger muscles so take more focus to keep them engaged. All of these work together to create lean and toned to show off in the warmer months.”