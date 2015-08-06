    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 6, 2017

Pharrell Williams Hosts Dinner for Chanel's Gabrielle Bag
Read More

April 5, 2017

Maven Presents ‘A Drink With Disruptors'
Read More

March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner

People

See More
Read More

April 14, 2017

Dance Music Duo Galantis on Performing at Coachella & How 'Peanut Butter Jelly' Came Together
Read More

April 14, 2017

Charlie DePew on How He Nearly Quit Hollywood Before Being Cast in 'Famous in Love'
Read More

April 13, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Neve Campbell

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

Must-Visit Restaurants If You're Staying in Palm Springs for Coachella
Read More

April 7, 2017

LA Restaurants With Amazing Art
Read More

March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
Read More

March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 12, 2017

8 Unexpected Ways to Wear Pearls This Season
Read More

April 4, 2017

What to Wear to Coachella to Make Sure Your Outfit Gets Photographed
Read More

April 3, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks to Cop Right Now
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

5 Tips From LA Trainers on How to Get Toned Arms by Memorial Day Weekend

By Jessica Estrada | April 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Prep your arms for tank tops and off-the-shoulder blouses this summer with these tips from LA trainers.

Kelsey Patel, Owner of Pure Barre Beverly Hills

Kelsey-Patel-Pure-Barre-Toned-Arms-Fitness-Tips.jpg

“Stand with your feet hip-width apart and begin with 10-12 overhead presses. Come down to the floor for 15 push ups. Then come to your knees for tricep push ups keeping your elbows close to your ribcage. Come to standing and grab a set of 2-5 pound weights. Extend your arms out in front of you in a low V for bicep curls. With your palms facing up, bring the palms towards the shoulders then back out keeping the arms long and around your chest height. Do 15 reps.”

Kimberly Fowler, CEO of YAS Ftiness

Kimberly-Fowler-Toned-Arms-Fitness-Tips.jpg

“Poses like plank, chaturanga (low plank), and upward facing dog, all of which are weight bearing, can tone your arms if done at least three times a week. If you want to sculpt your arms quickly while still getting the mind-body benefits of yoga I have my clients do Yoga with Weights (Ripped Class). We only use three-pound weights so you can have toned, sexy arms without bulking up. I also have my clients visualize what they want their arms to look like by a certain date and then work backwards. Find a photo and put it somewhere you can see it every day or create a vision board.”

Chase Weber, Personal Trainer

Chase-Weber-Toned-Arms-Fitness-Tips.jpg

“A great way to achieve toned arms is obviously watching your nutrition but also achieving a balance between cardio and strength training will be key. Three days of strength and two days of cardio will definitely get you on your way. Also don't be afraid to lift a little heavier! You won't bulk up. Don't believe the hype! Four exercises I really like are the following: Arnold presses, burpees with a push-up, tricep extensions while sitting on a balance ball & barbell/z bar curls!”

Beth Bishop, Owner and Head Coach of The Phoenix Effect

Beth-Bishop-Toned-Arms-Fitness-Tips.jpg

“All the bicep curls in the world will not offset a poor diet. Make sure you're bringing your A-game in both the kitchen and the gym. The more body fat you lose, the more chiseled your arms will look. Consult a nutritionist or qualified fitness professional for an eating plan tailored to your specific needs. Add in legs with upper body movements to increase your calorie burn and metabolic, a.k.a. fat burning, effects of the exercise. One simple move you can try is a DB reverse lunge plus a bicep curl into an overhead press. Remember that other lifestyle factors like sleep play a tremendous role in your ability to build muscle and lose fat. Without enough sleep, you will be hungrier, more stressed, and less likely to stay on track with your training and nutrition.”

Jennifer Williams, Founder of Pop Physique

Jennifer-Williams-PopPhysique-Toned-Arms-Fitness-Tips.jpg

“To get beautifully sculpted arms (think ballerina arms, not at all bulky), you want to focus on repetition with light weights, especially for the triceps. Push ups (I do them on my knees with my legs zipped together, inner thighs and glutes squeezing) are also great. To really work the biceps, make sure you're thinking about holding a constant contraction in the muscle. They're larger muscles so take more focus to keep them engaged. All of these work together to create lean and toned to show off in the warmer months.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: wellness health working out fitness workouts _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

April 3, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night in LA?
Read More

March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her
Read More

April 3, 2017

Why 'Pretty Little Liars' Is Dedicating the Final Season to Their Fans

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE