By Jessica Estrada | April 3, 2017 | People

Where did Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus go for a date night out in LA, and how is Chrissy Teigen preparing for baby Luna’s first birthday? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Do Date Night at Nobu

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were in the mood for sushi last Tuesday night. The power couple was seen enjoying a romantic dinner date at Nobu while taking in the beautiful Malibu ocean view.

Nick Jonas Dines at Craig’s Restaurant

Nick Jonas was spotted grabbing a bite at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

Chrissy Teigen Makes Cakes at Duff’s Cakemix

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby girl Luna is about to celebrate her first birthday and Teigen has been busy learning how to bake her the perfect cake. On Friday, the model swung by DIY cake decorating shop Duff’s Cakemix to practice her baking skills.

Gerard Butler Grabs a Bite at Crossroads Restaurant

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown enjoyed a date night out last Thursday night at West Hollywood vegan restaurant Crossroads.

Selena Gomez Eats Out at Mr. Chow

Selena Gomez kicked off the weekend early with a fun lunch date with a group of friends at Mr. Chow on Friday.