March 30, 2017
March 28, 2017
March 23, 2017
March 27, 2017
March 24, 2017
March 31, 2017
March 9, 2017
March 22, 2017
March 29, 2017
| March 11, 2017 |
Parties
Artist Rob Hill live paints at the Art Party
DJ Caroline D'Amore on the main floor at the Art Party
Guests view works on the main floor of the Next Generation Art Party.
Aerialist Whitney Kirk performs at the Next Generation Art Party
Artist Dorothy Shain live paints at the Next Generation Art Party
The UNICEF Next Generation Art Party was held on March 11, 2017 as a way for new and emerging artists to get to know up-and-coming art collectors and philanthropists.
Photography by Eric Minh Swenson and Lindsay Meggers
All
Calendar
Culture
Food & Drink
Home & Real Estate
Lifestyle
Magazine
Parties
People
Style & Beauty
Video
Watches & Jewelry
March 10, 2017
March 16, 2017
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE