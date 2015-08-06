| March 23, 2017 | Parties

On March 23, 2017, The XX Project hosted the Power Women in Music dinner series at the Ace Hotel in DTLA. The dinner featured Ty Stiklorius, Founder of Friends at Work, where she manages clients such as John Legend, Lindsay Stirling, Ciara, Cynthia Erivo, Madame Gandhi and others, recent Executive Producer of La La Land (2016) and Executive Producer of Underground on WGN in its second season. The dinner was attended by both key industry movers-and-shakers and musical artists including Bridget Mendler, Lizzo, Livia Tortella (Blackbox), Andrea Nelson-Meigs (ICM), Rashi Talati (72andSunny). Guests enjoyed craft Ketel One/Pressed Juicery cocktails while Michelle Edgar, ICM Music Agent and Founder of The XX Project, mediated a Q&A with Stiklorius.