March 14, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter & Jimmy Choo Host Dinner for Most Powerful Stylists
March 10, 2017

GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky GUESS Club Party
March 9, 2017

Hermes DwntwnMen Event

March 27, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Date Night in LA?
March 24, 2017

Famed Chef Daniel Boulud on the First Thing He Learned to Make & Whether He'll Open a Restaurant in LA
March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her

March 23, 2017

Where to Eat the Most Amazing Sushi Burritos Around LA
March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes
March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring

March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring
March 20, 2017

Modernica Collaborates with Jim Krantz on an Exclusive Collection of Iconic Mid-Century Chairs

March 27, 2017

9 Luxe Sleepwear Items to Wear This Spring
March 23, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks Inspired by Hollywood's Best Actresses
March 21, 2017

10 Beverly Hills Hotel-Inspired Palm Tree Printed Pieces
Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Date Night in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | March 27, 2017 | People

Share

Where did J.Lo and A-Rod go on a date, and where did Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd go shopping together? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

Jennifer-Lopez-Alex-Rodriguez-World-Of-Dance.jpg

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Go on a Date at Madeo Restaurant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are something of an item. The twosome was spotted having a romantic dinner date at West Hollywood restaurant Madeo on Saturday night.

Jack Nicholson Attends a Lakers Game at the Staples Center

Jack Nicholson enjoyed some quality time with his son on Friday night at the Laker game. The pair sat courtside at the Staples Center.

Charlie Hunnam Eats at Night + Market

Charlie Hunnam was in the mood for Thai food last week. The actor was spotted at West Hollywood restaurant Night + Market on Tuesday afternoon with a friend.

Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd Shop at Fred Segal

It was a day of retail therapy last Thursday for new couple Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd. The duo dropped by Fred Segal in West Hollywood for some shopping.

Eva Longoria Gets Her Hair Done at Ken Paves Salon

Eva Longoria dropped by her favorite West Hollywood hair salon Ken Paves on Wednesday to get her tresses tamed.

Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

