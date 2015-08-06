March 14, 2017
March 10, 2017
March 9, 2017
March 27, 2017
March 24, 2017
March 23, 2017
March 7, 2017
March 22, 2017
March 20, 2017
March 21, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | March 27, 2017 |
People
Where did J.Lo and A-Rod go on a date, and where did Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd go shopping together? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are something of an item. The twosome was spotted having a romantic dinner date at West Hollywood restaurant Madeo on Saturday night.
Jack Nicholson enjoyed some quality time with his son on Friday night at the Laker game. The pair sat courtside at the Staples Center.
Charlie Hunnam was in the mood for Thai food last week. The actor was spotted at West Hollywood restaurant Night + Market on Tuesday afternoon with a friend.
It was a day of retail therapy last Thursday for new couple Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd. The duo dropped by Fred Segal in West Hollywood for some shopping.
Eva Longoria dropped by her favorite West Hollywood hair salon Ken Paves on Wednesday to get her tresses tamed.
PHOTOGRAPHY by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
March 16, 2017
March 3, 2017
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE