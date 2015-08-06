    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 14, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter & Jimmy Choo Host Dinner for Most Powerful Stylists
Read More

March 10, 2017

GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky GUESS Club Party
Read More

March 9, 2017

Hermes DwntwnMen Event

People

See More
Read More

March 24, 2017

Famed Chef Daniel Boulud on the First Thing He Learned to Make & Whether He'll Open a Restaurant in LA
Read More

March 23, 2017

'Nocturnal Animals' Star Ellie Bamber on How Tom Ford Influenced Her
Read More

March 20, 2017

Spotted: Where Does Dakota Johnson's Dog Get Pampered in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Eat the Most Amazing Sushi Burritos Around LA
Read More

March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes
Read More

March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring
Read More

March 20, 2017

Modernica Collaborates with Jim Krantz on an Exclusive Collection of Iconic Mid-Century Chairs

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Spring Beauty Looks Inspired by Hollywood's Best Actresses
Read More

March 21, 2017

10 Beverly Hills Hotel-Inspired Palm Tree Printed Pieces
Read More

March 20, 2017

Jonathan Saunders on His Role as DVF's First Chief Creative Officer
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Famed Chef Daniel Boulud on the First Thing He Learned to Make & Whether He'll Open a Restaurant in LA

By Eliza Krpoyan | March 24, 2017 | People

Share

Celebrated French Chef Daniel Boulud catches his breath to give us an exclusive interview after an eventful four days at GourmetFest.

Daniel-Boulud-In-the-Kitchen.jpg

Chef Daniel Boulud.

The fragrance of black truffles and fine wines wafted through the charming Carmel-by-the-Sea as Relais & Châteaux fêted the fourth annual GourmetFest. The opulent food festival—picture back-to-back five-course lunches and dinners with wine pairings—brought a host of Relais & Châteaux chefs, five of which are Michelin-starred, including Chef Daniel Boulud.

“I've been trying to do the Relais & Châteaux GourmetFest for years and haven't been able to because of event conflicts,” says the charismatic Boulud, who’s belonged to Relais & Châteaux since the start of his career. Thanks to the persistence of GourmetFest’s mastermind David Fink, Boulud participated for the first time.

During GourmetFest, the celebrated chef, and restaurateur demonstrated how to make poached grouper on a bed of cauliflower, a similar seasonal recipe from his eponymous restaurant (at Daniel he would prepare the dish with cod). Following the interactive event, Chef Boulud teamed up with Nathan Rich of Twin Farms to prepare a five-course lunch, which included squab served two ways and the poached grouper. In between Chef Boulud’s eventful schedule and an impromptu golf outing, we chatted with him about the first thing he learned to make, if he has ever been nervous to prepare a meal, and his thoughts on opening a restaurant in LA.

GourmetFest-Daniel-Boulud-Demonstration-Dish-Slow-Poached-Grouper.jpg

Chef Daniel Boulud's poached grouper.

Do you remember the first thing you learned to make?
DB: As an apprentice, when I was 14, my first station was pastry. I had to learn to make Tarte au Pomme, which is an apple pie made with a puff pastry base, and layers and layers of thin apple slices with sugar and butter on top.

Do you have any advice for a chef who’s starting out?
DB: When I see a young chef, I want to say to them it doesn’t matter where you want to work. Just make sure it’s for someone who belongs to the [Relais & Châteaux] group because this is what will shape your life.

LAC: Will you open a restaurant in LA?
DB: LA is so well-served with good food, I'm not sure it needs me! I love how diverse and cosmopolitan the food scene is in LA, and it's always getting better. I only choose places, people, and partners that are a perfect fit for me, so if this were to happen, sure—LA would be great. As long as there is the right reason, story, and customers to please, I've found these are the elements that make projects work.

Did you ever cook for anyone who made you nervous?
DB: I did the catering for Time magazine’s 75th anniversary. It was in New York City. They had locked up Radio City Music Hall for three days with police and security. 800 of the most influential people in the world in any category were invited: show biz, sports, politics, business... anything! Gorbachev, Bill Gates, and Christopher Reeve gave speeches. They transformed Radio City Music Hall into a dining hall. I remember I made a Maine crab salad to start. Then I served a peasant dish with a layer of shredded onion, thyme, and bay leaf, then a layer of potatoes, layer of roasted lamb chops, and a layer of potatoes and onion and stock, and braised that slowly for hours. The whole dish was served like a real peasant dish with a spoon and everybody loved it! It was the biggest party I’ve ever done in my career because in one shot I served 800 of the most powerful, influential, recognizable people in the world!

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining food restaurants events la events interviews chefs la restaurants q&a daniel boulud gourmetfest _feature
Categories: People

Popular Posts

Read More

March 10, 2017

Alex Lyras Goes Behind the Scenes of His Hit One-Man Show 'Plasticity'
Read More

March 16, 2017

DJ Politik on His New LA Venture & How Technology Is Impacting Music
Read More

March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE