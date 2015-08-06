    

Parties

March 30, 2017

Coach X Rodarte Collection Launch Dinner
March 28, 2017

Jasmine Sanders Launches Collection with Quay Australia
March 23, 2017

The XX Project Hosts Power Women in Music Dinner

People

March 28, 2017

Ross Butler Spills on Working With Selena Gomez for Netflix's 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
March 27, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Date Night in LA?
March 24, 2017

Famed Chef Daniel Boulud on the First Thing He Learned to Make & Whether He'll Open a Restaurant in LA

Food & Drink

March 31, 2017

Couples Cooking Classes to Take This Spring in LA
March 23, 2017

Where to Eat the Most Amazing Sushi Burritos Around LA
March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes

Home & Real Estate

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week
March 22, 2017

Peek Inside the California Cool Homes of Designer & Builder Kim Gordon
March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

March 30, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
March 29, 2017

9 Breezy Dresses for Every Spring Occasion
March 28, 2017

British Banking Heir David de Rothschild on New Venice Fashion & Lifestyle Store
#LARetroCoolNOW: EIC Spencer Beck on Artist Cameron Lee's New LA Exhibit

By Spencer Beck | March 22, 2017 | Culture

Just in time for LA Fashion Week, artist Cameron Lee bursts on the scene with his oh-so-retro-cool “flores fatales.”

WHO

Wisconsin-born artist Cameron Lee and husband, social media influencer Rigel Cable.

WHAT

14 digital collage portraits of a diverse range of models who span a rainbow of diversity.

WHY

To bridge a love of classic art with the power of digital media now!

INFLUENCES

Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, as well as present-day artist James Jean.

FAB COLLAB

The art was produced in partnership with LA Fashion Week, artLAB Salon, Mr. Turk, Trina Turk, and other LA style heavyweights.

WHERE

Preview at LA Fashion Week runway shows. Art opening on Saturday, March 25, at ArtLab Salon, 1357 4th St., Santa Monica. Free with RSVP. Click here.

WE SAY

Spring has sprung… don’t miss it!

lacedit-0001.jpg

In Shangri-La-La Land, all that's old is suddenly new again. And hotter than cool. Take a trip with Los Angeles Confidential Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck as he seeks out the hidden-chic L.A. only insiders know.

Got some tips you'd like us to know about? Write to Spencer.beck@greengale.com, and see previous stories here.

