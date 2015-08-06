14 digital collage portraits of a diverse range of models who span a rainbow of diversity.
WHY
To bridge a love of classic art with the power of digital media now!
INFLUENCES
Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, as well as present-day artist James Jean.
FAB COLLAB
The art was produced in partnership with LA Fashion Week, artLAB Salon, Mr. Turk, Trina Turk, and other LA style heavyweights.
WHERE
Preview at LA Fashion Week runway shows. Art opening on Saturday, March 25, at ArtLab Salon, 1357 4th St., Santa Monica. Free with RSVP. Click here.
WE SAY
Spring has sprung… don’t miss it!
