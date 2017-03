By Jessica Estrada | March 20, 2017 | People

Where does Dakota Johnson’s dog get pampered, and who did Vanessa Hudgens’ hair for her next movie project? That and more in this week’s celebrity news...

Dakota Johnson Drops by the Chateau Marmutt Doggy Day Care

Celebrities stay at the Chateau Marmont, but their pups enjoy some pampering at the Chateau Marmutt doggy daycare in West Hollywood. Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson was spotted there dropping off her furry friend on Friday.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Do Date Night at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

After watching her boyfriend Tristan Thompson play against the LA Clippers on Saturday night, Khloe Kardashian and her beau headed to Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Beverly Hills for a romantic dinner date.

Britney Spears Attends a Fashion Show at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Thursday night, Britney Spears accompanied her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari, to watch his sister Faye Asghari walk the Sir Stello fashion show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Her Hair Done at Nine Zero One Salon

Vanessa Hudgens is ready for her next movie project thanks to the lush hair extensions she had put in last Wednesday at her go-to West Hollywood salon Nine Zero One.

Milo Ventimiglia Spills the Inspiration Behind His This Is Us Character at PalyFest

At Saturday’s panel for his hit NBC show This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia shared that his father served as the muse behind his portrayal of the family patriarch Jack Pearson.

Nina Dobrev and Hailey Baldwin Party at The Ponte

Last Tuesday night, actress Nina Dobrev and model Hailey Baldwin got all dolled up to celebrate their stylists at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner hosted at The Ponte.