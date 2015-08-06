    

March 14, 2017

On March 14, 2017, The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo celebrated the most powerful stylists in Hollywood with an intimate dinner at The Ponte in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Carol McColgin (Style Editor, The Hollywood Reporter), Booth Moore (Senior Fashion Editor, Pret-a-Reporter & The Hollywood Reporter), and Sandra Choi (Creative Director, Jimmy Choo), celebrated the tastemakers behind the biggest names in the business. Guests included stylists Kate Young and Ilaria Urbinati as well as Justin Timberlake, Mahershala Ali, and Dakota Johnson.

Photography by Billy Farrell / BFA for The Hollywood Reporter)

