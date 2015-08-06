March 10, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | March 14, 2017 |
People
Where did Reese Witherspoon and her daughter grab lunch together, and where did Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham do date night last week?
Reese Witherspoon spent some quality time with her daughter Ava last Tuesday over lunch at Blue Plate Oysterette in Santa Monica.
Actor Rob Lowe was in the mood for some Italian fare last week and stopped by La Scala in Beverly Hills for lunch.
Transformers actress Nicola Peltz was spotted enjoying time with her boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid, last Monday night. The couple stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are making the most out of their date nights before their baby arrives. The star couple got cozy over dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night.
Anne Hathaway is just like the rest of us. She spends her weekends perusing the farmers’ market for goodies. If you were at the Hollywood location over the weekend, you might have spotted the actress strolling around in a chic denim jumpsuit.
Photography by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
