    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky GUESS Club Party
Read More

March 9, 2017

Hermes DwntwnMen Event
Read More

March 2, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere

People

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Alex Lyras Goes Behind the Scenes of His Hit One-Man Show 'Plasticity'
Read More

March 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Eat in LA?
Read More

March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes
Read More

March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring
Read More

March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 9, 2017

Kick Off Spring Early With These Fresh Home Decor Pieces
Read More

March 8, 2017

LA Homes With Backyards Perfect for Watching Spring Sunsets
Read More

March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 14, 2017

9 Retro Prep-Inspired Pieces You Need This Spring
Read More

March 9, 2017

9 Embroidered Fashion Pieces That Make a Major Spring Statement
Read More

March 8, 2017

8 LA Influencers Tell Us Their Style Must-Haves for Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Hermes DwntwnMen Event

| March 9, 2017 | Parties

Share

On March 9, 2017, Hermès headed to Downtown LA for a special event experience: DwntwnMen, highlighting the multiple facets of the men’s collections for spring-summer 2017, from ready-to-wear to accessories. The event concluded with a performance by Cold War Kids in the garden, a DJ set, and food trucks catered by Petit Trois and ANIMAL. More than 1,500 guests gathered, including: director Brett Ratner, interior designer Cliff Fong, producer Donald De Line, artist Doug Aitken, director Alfonso Cuaron, China Chow, chef Bobby Flay, stylist Brad Goreski, and hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by BFA

Popular Posts

Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' & Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood
Read More

February 14, 2017

Warhol Wows During Art Basel Hong Kong
Read More

February 22, 2017

Russell Simmons on His New LA Yoga & Clothing Studio Tantris

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE