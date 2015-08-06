| March 9, 2017 | Parties

On March 9, 2017, Hermès headed to Downtown LA for a special event experience: DwntwnMen, highlighting the multiple facets of the men’s collections for spring-summer 2017, from ready-to-wear to accessories. The event concluded with a performance by Cold War Kids in the garden, a DJ set, and food trucks catered by Petit Trois and ANIMAL. More than 1,500 guests gathered, including: director Brett Ratner, interior designer Cliff Fong, producer Donald De Line, artist Doug Aitken, director Alfonso Cuaron, China Chow, chef Bobby Flay, stylist Brad Goreski, and hairstylist Chris McMillan.