| March 8, 2017 | Calendar

The Spring market for Westweek 2017 will spotlight design icons and innovators. The two-day affair will celebrate the leaders who embody innovation in product design. The showcase will include 100 presentations and keynotes, as well as craftsman debuting their latest luxury furnishings sought after by major design companies. Get tickets here. March 22-23. 8687 Melrose Ave., 310-657-0800; pacificdesigncenter.com