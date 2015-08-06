    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky GUESS Club Party
Read More

March 9, 2017

Hermes DwntwnMen Event
Read More

March 2, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere

People

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Alex Lyras Goes Behind the Scenes of His Hit One-Man Show 'Plasticity'
Read More

March 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Eat in LA?
Read More

March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes
Read More

March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring
Read More

March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 9, 2017

Kick Off Spring Early With These Fresh Home Decor Pieces
Read More

March 8, 2017

LA Homes With Backyards Perfect for Watching Spring Sunsets
Read More

March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 14, 2017

9 Retro Prep-Inspired Pieces You Need This Spring
Read More

March 9, 2017

9 Embroidered Fashion Pieces That Make a Major Spring Statement
Read More

March 8, 2017

8 LA Influencers Tell Us Their Style Must-Haves for Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

3 Ways to Enjoy the SoCal Hot Springs This Season

By Nile Cappello | March 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

The age-old Japanese healing secret is out: mineral hot springs can help with pain relief, blood circulation, and relaxation. Whether you’re looking for an alternative treatment for an aching body or a day (and night) of de-stressing, these three hot springs just outside of LA offer experiences sure to refresh you inside and out this spring.

THE SPRING Resort & Spa

The-Spring-Resort-and-Spa-California-Hot-Springs.jpg

Extend a hot spring day trip into an overnight or weekend getaway at THE SPRING Resort & Spa. Located in an area known as Miracle Hill, the resort taps into some of the hottest and most highly mineral concentrated waters in the world; the water emerges at 170 degrees and is cooled and funneled into the resort’s three pools. But that isn’t the only thing notable about the water in this area—the drinking water has been named the best tasting water in the world, and is served throughout the property. In addition to the mineral springs, the resort offers yoga classes, nightly gatherings around fire pits, and special cleanse programs—so although guests have the option to purchase day passes, trust us when we say you’ll want to stay the night. 12699 Reposo Way, Desert Hot Springs, 760-251-6700

Glen Ivy Hot Springs

Glen-Ivy-Hot-Springs-California-Hot-Springs.jpg

First opened in 1860, Glen Ivy Hot Springs in many ways set the precedent for what is emerging to be a promising niche of eco-tourism. Guests here can indulge in a red clay mud “club,” saline pool, hot and cold plunges, saunas, and massage treatments like the tranquility pro-sleep meant to ease stress and promote a sense of peace. Guests looking for a lively energy should visit in summer, while those hoping for the full detox experience will prefer the quiet of winter. 25000 Glen Ivy Road, Corona, 888-453-6489

Deep Creek Hot Springs

Deep-Creek-Hot-Springs-California-Hot-Springs.jpg

Those seeking a more natural, rustic experience should set their sights on Deep Creek Hot Springs, located near the San Bernardino National Forest. The hot spring area sits along the Pacific Coast Trail, and while it may take a bit more exertion to access than those attached to spas, hiking efforts are rewarded with a series of thermal pools, the cold Deep Creek River, and the undisturbed natural beauty of the surrounding canyon. Pacific Crest Trail, Apple Valley, 909-382-2600

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: wellness spas health relaxation hot springs
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY NILE CAPPELLO (GLEN IVY HOT SPRINGS); THE SPRING RESORT & SPA. PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FLICKR.COM/PHOTOS/ALVISWRIGHT

Popular Posts

Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' & Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood
Read More

February 14, 2017

Warhol Wows During Art Basel Hong Kong
Read More

February 22, 2017

Russell Simmons on His New LA Yoga & Clothing Studio Tantris

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE