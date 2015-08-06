By Nile Cappello | March 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

The age-old Japanese healing secret is out: mineral hot springs can help with pain relief, blood circulation, and relaxation. Whether you’re looking for an alternative treatment for an aching body or a day (and night) of de-stressing, these three hot springs just outside of LA offer experiences sure to refresh you inside and out this spring.

Extend a hot spring day trip into an overnight or weekend getaway at THE SPRING Resort & Spa. Located in an area known as Miracle Hill, the resort taps into some of the hottest and most highly mineral concentrated waters in the world; the water emerges at 170 degrees and is cooled and funneled into the resort’s three pools. But that isn’t the only thing notable about the water in this area—the drinking water has been named the best tasting water in the world, and is served throughout the property. In addition to the mineral springs, the resort offers yoga classes, nightly gatherings around fire pits, and special cleanse programs—so although guests have the option to purchase day passes, trust us when we say you’ll want to stay the night. 12699 Reposo Way, Desert Hot Springs, 760-251-6700

First opened in 1860, Glen Ivy Hot Springs in many ways set the precedent for what is emerging to be a promising niche of eco-tourism. Guests here can indulge in a red clay mud “club,” saline pool, hot and cold plunges, saunas, and massage treatments like the tranquility pro-sleep meant to ease stress and promote a sense of peace. Guests looking for a lively energy should visit in summer, while those hoping for the full detox experience will prefer the quiet of winter. 25000 Glen Ivy Road, Corona, 888-453-6489

Those seeking a more natural, rustic experience should set their sights on Deep Creek Hot Springs, located near the San Bernardino National Forest. The hot spring area sits along the Pacific Coast Trail, and while it may take a bit more exertion to access than those attached to spas, hiking efforts are rewarded with a series of thermal pools, the cold Deep Creek River, and the undisturbed natural beauty of the surrounding canyon. Pacific Crest Trail, Apple Valley, 909-382-2600