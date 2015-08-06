| March 2, 2017 | Parties

On March 2, 2017, Ralph Pucci officially unveiled its newest location, 1025 N McCadden Place in Hollywood, a building that dates from the 1920s. More than 500 people gathered to toast the whitewashed gallery, with works by major names including Christopher Makos, Hervé van der Straeten, India Mahdavi, Jim Zivic, Lianne Gold, Patrick Naggar, and Los Angeles photographer Marjorie Salvaterra. Guests included numerous fixtures of the design world like Molly Isaksen, Joel Chen, Roman Alonso, and Ross Cassidy.