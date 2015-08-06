By Jessica Estrada | March 6, 2017 | People

Where did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a day date with baby Luna, and who did Jay Z have a boys night with last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Enjoy a Date at Il Pastaio

Following his Oscars performance, John Legend was spotted having lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills last week with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their adorable baby girl Luna.

Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow Grab Dinner at Craig’s

It was a girls’ night out on Wednesday for BFFs Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow. The duo headed to LA hotspot Craig’s for a girls' dinner.

Jay Z and Chris Martin Enjoy a Guys Night Out at Sushi Park

Jay Z and his pal Chris Martin went on a bro date last Tuesday at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Sylvester Stallone Grabs Lunch at The Palm

The next time you drop by The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, you might just rub shoulders with actor Sylvester Stallone. The actor was spotted there having lunch on Friday.

Kelly Rowland Goes Shopping at Bel Bambini

Word on the street is that Kelly Rowland is expecting her second baby and it looks like she’s already preparing for the baby’s arrival. The singer swung by baby boutique Bel Bambini on Wednesday for a little shopping.