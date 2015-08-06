    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 2, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere
Read More

February 25, 2017

9th Annual Charles Finch & Chanel Oscar Awards Dinner
Read More

February 21, 2017

Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair & L'Oréal Paris Celebrate Young Hollywood

People

See More
Read More

March 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Eat in LA?
Read More

March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers
Read More

February 28, 2017

6 Things to Know About the 'Love' Cast

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring
Read More

March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA
Read More

February 24, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Share Dishes Crafted for Academy Awards Viewing Parties

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Backyards Perfect for Watching Spring Sunsets
Read More

March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 8, 2017

8 LA Influences Tell Us Their Style Must-Haves for Spring
Read More

March 6, 2017

Jonathan Simkhai Draws Inspiration From LA for New Althleisure Line
Read More

March 2, 2017

Stylish Swimsuits for Every Type of Spring Break Trip
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Spotted: Where Do Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Eat in LA?

By Jessica Estrada | March 6, 2017 | People

Share

Where did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a day date with baby Luna, and who did Jay Z have a boys night with last week? That and more in this week’s celebrity news…

Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-Beauty-And-The-Beast-Movie-Premiere.jpg

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Enjoy a Date at Il Pastaio

Following his Oscars performance, John Legend was spotted having lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills last week with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their adorable baby girl Luna.

Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow Grab Dinner at Craig’s

It was a girls’ night out on Wednesday for BFFs Courteney Cox and Sheryl Crow. The duo headed to LA hotspot Craig’s for a girls' dinner.

Jay Z and Chris Martin Enjoy a Guys Night Out at Sushi Park

Jay Z and his pal Chris Martin went on a bro date last Tuesday at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Sylvester Stallone Grabs Lunch at The Palm

The next time you drop by The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, you might just rub shoulders with actor Sylvester Stallone. The actor was spotted there having lunch on Friday.

Kelly Rowland Goes Shopping at Bel Bambini

Word on the street is that Kelly Rowland is expecting her second baby and it looks like she’s already preparing for the baby’s arrival. The singer swung by baby boutique Bel Bambini on Wednesday for a little shopping.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities celebs spotted celebrity sightings sightings celebrities spotted _feature
Categories: People

Photography by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Popular Posts

Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' & Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood
Read More

February 14, 2017

Warhol Wows During Art Basel Hong Kong
Read More

February 22, 2017

Russell Simmons on His New LA Yoga & Clothing Studio Tantris

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE