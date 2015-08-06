    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 2, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere
Read More

February 25, 2017

9th Annual Charles Finch & Chanel Oscar Awards Dinner
Read More

February 21, 2017

Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair & L'Oréal Paris Celebrate Young Hollywood

People

See More
Read More

March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers
Read More

February 28, 2017

6 Things to Know About the 'Love' Cast
Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA
Read More

February 24, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Share Dishes Crafted for Academy Awards Viewing Parties
Read More

February 20, 2017

Mix Master Charles Joly on the Cocktails Academy Award Winners Will Be Drinking at the Governors Ball

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

February 8, 2017

5 LA Homes With Amazing His & Hers Bathrooms

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 2, 2017

Stylish Swimsuits for Every Type of Spring Break Trip
Read More

March 1, 2017

How to Get Janelle Monáe's Signature Black & White Style
Read More

March 1, 2017

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on Not Just a Label's Move to LA & the Designers to Know
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere

| March 2, 2017 | Parties

Share

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast held its world premiere in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017, in association with Swarovski. Beauty and the Beast (in cinemas on March 17) is set to be a stunning cinematic event sparkling with thousands of Swarovski crystals; Swarovski provided the 2,160 crystals used on Academy Award winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran’s design for Belle’s iconic yellow dress. Guests included the movie's star Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, and Luke Evans, as well as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Swarovski

Popular Posts

Read More

February 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Zayn Malik & Rita Ora Celebrate the Premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' in LA?
Read More

February 17, 2017

Leonardo Nam on Working in ‘Westworld' & Being an Asian Actor in Hollywood
Read More

February 14, 2017

Warhol Wows During Art Basel Hong Kong

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE