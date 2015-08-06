| March 2, 2017 | Parties

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast held its world premiere in Los Angeles on March 2, 2017, in association with Swarovski. Beauty and the Beast (in cinemas on March 17) is set to be a stunning cinematic event sparkling with thousands of Swarovski crystals; Swarovski provided the 2,160 crystals used on Academy Award winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran’s design for Belle’s iconic yellow dress. Guests included the movie's star Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, and Luke Evans, as well as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.