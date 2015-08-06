    

March 2, 2017

'Beauty and the Beast' World Premiere
March 2, 2017

Ralph Pucci Opens New Showroom in Hollywood
February 25, 2017

9th Annual Charles Finch & Chanel Oscar Awards Dinner

Read More

March 6, 2017

Spotted: Where Do Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Eat in LA?
March 3, 2017

24 Hours in the Life of Not Just a Label's Hottest LA Designers
February 28, 2017

6 Things to Know About the 'Love' Cast

March 9, 2017

LA's Top Chefs Bring Middle Eastern Influences to Spring Dishes
March 7, 2017

9 Unique Ways to Eat Your Veggies This Spring
March 3, 2017

Why Casa Noble's Alta Belleza Tequila Is Not to Be Missed in LA

March 9, 2017

Kick Off Spring Early With These Fresh Home Decor Pieces
March 8, 2017

LA Homes With Backyards Perfect for Watching Spring Sunsets
March 3, 2017

Silicon Beach Real Estate Perfect for Snap Inc. IPO Buyers

10 Ways to Elevate Your Beauty Sleep This Season

By Jessica Estrada | March 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

What’s the number one secret to beauty and well-being? Sleep. Catching some quality ZZZs is essential for both looking and feeling good. Here’s 10 items that will take your beauty sleep to the next level this spring.

Comfy Mattress

Casper-Matress-Sleep-Better.jpg

The Casper Mattress, Casper ($950). casper.com

Investing in a quality mattress is step number one. This memory foam mattress contours to your body and keeps you cool while you sleep. Bonus: it pairs perfectly with this fluffy pillow.

Luxe Bedding

Parachute-Percale-Venice-Bedding-Set-Sleep-Better.jpg

Percale Venice Bedding Set, Parachute (starting at $219). 542 Rose Ave., Venice, 310-314-0119

Give your bed that plush hotel look and feel with these utterly luxe Egyptian cotton sheets. Blissful sleep awaits.

Chic Sleep Mask

Olivia-Von-Halle-Eyemask-Elsa-Sleep-Better.jpg

Eyemask Elsa, Olivia Von Halle ($79). oliviavonhalle.com

Slip on this silky eye mask to block out all the light and help you fall asleep faster.

Cozy Blanket

Cozychic-Barefoot-In-The-Wild-Throw-Sleep-Better.jpg

Cozychic Barefoot in The Wild Throw, Barefoot Dreams ($180). barefootdreams.com

Cuddle up with this cozy (and stylish!) blanket at night and you won’t be able to keep your eyes open.

Beauty Pillow

Beauty-Bear-Nurse-Jamie-Sleep-Better.jpg

Beauty Bear Anti-Wrinkle Pillow, Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions ($69). nursejamie.com

This unusually shaped pillow takes the term beauty sleep quite literally. It’s specially designed to prevent wrinkles and sleep lines. You’ll wake up feeling #flawless.

Sleep Sound Machine

Tranquil-Moments-Sounds-Machine-Sleep-Better.jpg

Advanced Sleep Sound Machine, Tranquil Moments ($170). Brookstone, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-659-9491

Fall asleep to the soothing melody of crashing ocean waves or rainfall with the help of this handy sleep sound machine.

Relaxing Pillow Spray

Deep-Sleep-Pillow-Spray-This-Works-Sleep-Better.jpg

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, This Works ($29). net-a-porter.com

A spritz of this lavender and chamomile pillow spray and you’re off to sleep.

Silk Pajamas

Lunya_Washable-Silk-Dress-Sleep-Better.jpg

Washable Silk Dress, Lunya ($188). lunya.co

This fancy silk sleep dress is almost too pretty to wear to bed.

Silk Pillowcase

Slip-Pure-Silk-Pillow-Case-Sleep-Better.jpg

Pillowcase, Slip Silk Pillowcase ($79). slipsilkpillowcase.com

The benefits of sleeping with this luxurious silk pillowcase include wrinkle prevention and no more bed head. Need we say more?

Chic Comforter

Brooklinen-Down-Comforter-Sleep-Better.jpg

Down Comforter, Brooklinen ($299). brooklinen.com

No sleeping haven is complete without a fluffy, cloud-like comforter. This irresistible comforter will keep you nice and cozy on breezy spring nights.

Tags: home beauty sleep sleepwear bedroom _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

