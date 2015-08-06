By Jessica Estrada | March 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

What’s the number one secret to beauty and well-being? Sleep. Catching some quality ZZZs is essential for both looking and feeling good. Here’s 10 items that will take your beauty sleep to the next level this spring.

Comfy Mattress

The Casper Mattress, Casper ($950). casper.com

Investing in a quality mattress is step number one. This memory foam mattress contours to your body and keeps you cool while you sleep. Bonus: it pairs perfectly with this fluffy pillow.

Luxe Bedding

Percale Venice Bedding Set, Parachute (starting at $219). 542 Rose Ave., Venice, 310-314-0119

Give your bed that plush hotel look and feel with these utterly luxe Egyptian cotton sheets. Blissful sleep awaits.

Chic Sleep Mask

Eyemask Elsa, Olivia Von Halle ($79). oliviavonhalle.com

Slip on this silky eye mask to block out all the light and help you fall asleep faster.

Cozy Blanket

Cozychic Barefoot in The Wild Throw, Barefoot Dreams ($180). barefootdreams.com

Cuddle up with this cozy (and stylish!) blanket at night and you won’t be able to keep your eyes open.

Beauty Pillow

Beauty Bear Anti-Wrinkle Pillow, Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions ($69). nursejamie.com

This unusually shaped pillow takes the term beauty sleep quite literally. It’s specially designed to prevent wrinkles and sleep lines. You’ll wake up feeling #flawless.

Sleep Sound Machine

Advanced Sleep Sound Machine, Tranquil Moments ($170). Brookstone, Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-659-9491

Fall asleep to the soothing melody of crashing ocean waves or rainfall with the help of this handy sleep sound machine.

Relaxing Pillow Spray

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, This Works ($29). net-a-porter.com

A spritz of this lavender and chamomile pillow spray and you’re off to sleep.

Silk Pajamas

Washable Silk Dress, Lunya ($188). lunya.co

This fancy silk sleep dress is almost too pretty to wear to bed.

Silk Pillowcase

Pillowcase, Slip Silk Pillowcase ($79). slipsilkpillowcase.com

The benefits of sleeping with this luxurious silk pillowcase include wrinkle prevention and no more bed head. Need we say more?

Chic Comforter

Down Comforter, Brooklinen ($299). brooklinen.com

No sleeping haven is complete without a fluffy, cloud-like comforter. This irresistible comforter will keep you nice and cozy on breezy spring nights.